The Athens NEWS has made public both Ohio University Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance (Title IX office) investigations that found through a preponderance of evidence that journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango sexually harassed two women.
We’ve also published the 2018 University Professional Ethics Committee (UPEC) report, which recommended that Kalyango lose his tenure. The UPEC recommendation was subsequently endorsed by former Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali and served as the basis for Kalyango appealing tenure revocation.
The NEWS is sharing these documents because they are not easily obtainable. Our staff believes they’re of great public interest, especially considering the merits of both Title IX investigations have been called into question by a Faculty Senate committee that recommended upon Kalyango’s appeal that the university should uphold his tenure and immediately reinstate him as a full professor.
The OU Board of Trustees is expected in the near future to render a final ruling on whether Kalyango gets to keep his tenure.
