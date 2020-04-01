The Athens Police Department has had to shut down multiple off-campus Ohio University student-centric parties in Athens since last Friday, with at least one student being arrested for allegedly violating the Ohio Department of Health director’s “stay at home” order relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Some of the parties apparently were an effort to keep alive the spring street fest party vibe crushed by the ongoing pandemic. The annual High Fest street fest would have been Saturday. Social media has been full of critical – at times outraged – reports of groups of students seen partying at off-campus houses in close-in neighborhoods.
The APD reported on Tuesday (March 31) that an Amherst man was charged with violating that directive after officers responded to a house on East State Street in Athens in reference to a “nuisance party,” according to an APD report. The arrestee is an Ohio University student, OU spokesperson Jim Sabin confirmed on Wednesday morning.
Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle confirmed Monday that police officers had to shut down “several house parties” over the weekend that were in violation of the ODH directive. It was no surprise to him given the warm weather, Pyle said, and those people were just given warnings.
However, Pyle on Monday said he intends to issue a directive to his staff requesting that they increase their patrols for any such parties in the future, and “issue citations” where appropriate.
“We have issued sufficient warnings in my opinion,” Pyle said.
The ODH directive asks all Ohioans to shelter at home, only allowing them to leave home for certain “essential activities,” as travel necessary for: “health and safety,” necessary supplies and services, for “outdoor activity,” certain types of work (work that is deemed “essential”), and to take care of others. Violation of that order is considered a second-degree misdemeanor under Ohio law, which carries with it the potential punishment of up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.
Pyle said that most of the parties had between six and 10 people at that, although a few parties had as many as 20 people.
“Regardless, any party with more than household residents would be a violation and were/will be shut down,” Pyle warned.
OU, the city of Athens and the Athens City-County Health Department previous had warned people in mid-March that any attempts at throwing the usual OU student-centric spring fests would be rapidly shut down.
“We cannot overstate the seriousness of this situation, and thus, for the sake of everyone’s health and safety, we strongly discourage any attempt to organize ‘fests’ while the Health Director’s order remains in effect,” local officials said in a joint statement at the time.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said this Monday that the university was not aware of any parties on-campus over the weekend, but had heard an “unsubstantiated rumor” about an off-campus party during the weekend and had passed that information along to city officials.
The Amherst student had yet to appear in Athens County Municipal Court or have a chance to plea on the charge due to an Ohio Supreme Court directive that delays most in-person hearings at courts in Ohio due to the coronavirus.
The next date when a big street fest would have been held, before COVID-19 began spreading across the country, is Saturday, April 18, Palmer Fest. That and other scheduled student-centric spring fests have been canceled.
