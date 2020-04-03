Ohio University Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said in an email to students and staff today (Friday) that the university will continue its all-online/all-remote instruction model throughout its summer semester (both sessions).
Sayrs said the university made this decision in light of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's decision this week to extend Ohio's stay-at-home order through May 1.
"All summer classes will be delivered through remote instruction, including lectures, labs, studios, and other primarily classroom-based classes," Sayrs said. "We will continue to review the possibility of offering required clinical experiences, practica, or similar face-to-face experiences, especially during the second summer session, and we will announce any changes in status as soon as possible."
Sayrs added that OU will seek to "reopen laboratories and other research spaces"when the state permits the university to do so, as soon as OU can do so safely.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and campus communities will remain our top priority," Sayrs said.
OU's full summer semester starts May 11 and continues through Aug. 15. The first session runs from May 11 to June 27, and the second session runs from June 29 to Aug. 15.
OU apparently has not decided yet whether to schedule its annual Bobcat Student Orientation in June as an in-person or remote program. This is the precollege orientation program for new and transfer students attending Fall Semester.
A message on the BSO webpage states: "Ohio University will provide a student orientation experience this summer, whether we are able to host our new Bobcats physically on campus or not. Updates will be posted here as they become available. In the meantime, admitted students are encouraged to sign up for orientation."
