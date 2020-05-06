A long line of more than 150 honking cars moved through Ohio University's campus and uptown Athens Wednesday evening, with colorful signs decrying the layoffs of more than 140 union workers announced by the OU administration on Friday.
Prior to that, the motorcade rally filled the OU Peden Stadium parking lot with vehicles and ralliers decked out in facial coverings. Several speakers assailed the OU administration for what they called mismanagement of the university's budget for years leading up to the current pandemic.
The rally was set up by the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors and the AFSCME Local 1699 union (which represents the soon-to-be laid-off 140 members of OU's custodial, culinary and maintenance staff). A wide variety of people attended, including OU faculty, students, and plenty of AFSCME union members and supporters.
Jennifer Fredette, communications director for the OU AAUP group, said during a brief speech that the purpose of the rally was three-fold: To force the university to rescind the layoffs; to halt further layoffs during the pandemic; and to cap all OU salaries at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's yearly salary for the duration of the pandemic ($153,650).
"We’re a pretty diverse coalition; we rarely come together in this way, but we're united by two really powerful things: our love of being together at this university and our determination that the budget cuts start at the top," Fredette said.
Two members of the 1699 staff who received layoff notices, Carol Garlock and Larry Klein, said they're upset by the suddenness of the layoff notices given on Friday. They both also voiced anger at the high salaries of OU administrators. Klein referenced top administrators such as OU Head Football Coach Frank Solich, who makes $524,928, and OU President Duane Nellis, who makes $489,357 (before a 15 percent salary cut).
"People are not coming to this school," Klein said, referencing OU's recent enrollment downturn. "So, they (administrators) so are not doing their job, and yet they get paid this kind of money?"
Klein also worried about what kind of employment the laid-off workers will find in Athens County (which is the poorest county in Ohio by some metrics).
Garlock, a single mother of three, agreed. "A single parent like myself will never be able to find a job within Athens County that will be able to support their family," she said.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said in a statement issued shortly after the rally Wednesday evening that OU "appreciates the expression of concern by our employees" today.
"While we understand that the goal of the rally is to halt decisions related to layoffs, that is not something we are in a position to do," Leatherwood wrote. "The realities of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on all industries including higher education institutions has not left Ohio University immune."
Leaherwood noted that Gov. DeWine recentlty announced roughly $110 million in budget cuts to Ohio's higher education system, of which OU is seeing a decrease of around $6.6 million in funding over the next two months. She added that recently provided refunds to OU students for housing and meals cost the university a lot, around $18 million as The NEWS previously reported.
"The difficult decisions being made are based on many factors including the availability of work, reduced demand for programs and services, and reduced funding available," Leatherwood wrote. "We take no pleasure in making these difficult decisions, but the reality is the majority of the institution’s operational costs are in its employees, and we must address the largest share of our budget while we simultaneously strategically plan for the future of our great university.
"These decisions are not made lightly or without the weight of the very real and direct impact on people – people with whom we have worked alongside and who are valued colleagues," she added. "Because of this care and concern for them, their families and our community, we have held off these difficult decisions for as long as we could. We will do all we can to support our employees who have been impacted."
For more background on the budget cuts and potential incoming layoffs for OU faculty members, check out our most recent story here and here.
