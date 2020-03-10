With the first three cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Ohio on Monday, Ohio University announced today (Tuesday) that it would join several other Ohio colleges in suspending in-person instruction in classes. OU's suspension, for now, will last till March 30.
OU President Duane Nellis said in a message this afternoon to the campus community that while OU's campuses will remain open, all university-related travel is suspended, and students are asked not to return to campus from spring break. Nellis reported that in-class instruction will be suspended, and classes will be taught through a "virtual instruction environment," until March 30.
"All students who traveled home over spring break are encouraged to stay at home, and those who were traveling over spring break are also asked not to return to campus during this timeframe," Nellis wrote. "Students who live in residence halls on-campus are not to return to campus after spring break unless they request and receive prior authorization by contacting housing@ohio.edu or 740-593-4090."
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the three coronavirus cases (all people over 50 who live in Cuyahoga County) in a press conference Tuesday, and said in a press conference update today that all colleges should eliminate foreign travel, minimize large gatherings of groups, and move to remote-learning models without in-person classes.
As of 5 p.m. today, OU joins OSU, Kent State and Berea College in taking measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.
"The university is currently preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, where appropriate, for university staff during this time," Nellis wrote. "More information about telecommuting will be available from Human Resources in the coming days."
Nellis wrote that OU is also postponing or changing the format for all planned events, outside of athletic events, between now and March 30.
The NEWS reported last week that OU had suspended all university-related travel to several of the countries hardest-hit by the virus so far, including China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea. The university also said it had suspended some of its study-abroad programs in Italy and South Korea
DeWine said during the press conference Tuesday that the following actions are being taken, or should be taken, to avoid spread of the coronavirus:
• For indoor athletic events, Ohio's government is asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game. Right now, outdoor events can continue.
• For religious institutions, DeWine asked people to "please consider limiting practices that could cause spread of germs. If you are in an at-risk group, please think about staying home."
• DeWine asked nursing homes to "screen visitors, vendors, etc. for illness in an effort to protect the at-risk populations residing there."
• DeWine said that he's not currently recommending to close K-12 schools. "However, schools should be prepared in case they do close in the future, and parents should also be prepared for the possibility of needing to stay home with their kids." (The Athens City School District announced its own cancellation of classes shortly after President Nellis' announcement; the local schools will be closed March 16-30. Some school districts in Ohio have scheduled "drill days" this week, where students stay home and learn remotely, in preparation for possibly moving to that model in the near future.)
• DeWine added that Ohio has "ended prison visitation for the time being. Entrance to the Ohio's prisons will be restricted."
We'll have more on this story in our Thursday print edition this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.