Editor's note: Ohio University has posted an FAQ on its website that should help answer some of these questions. However, some questions – like if students will be eligible for reimbursement for meal plans they can't use while not on campus – have not yet been answered.
With the advent of Ohio University suspending in-person instruction from March 16-30, The Athens NEWS has reached out to several OU students on Twitter and elsewhere to seek their feelings about the university’s decision.
Students got the word while on spring break this week.
Carolyn Noll, a sophomore OU nursing major, is in Columbus for spring break.
“I think most people are overreacting,” she said. “However, it’s very good preventative care that universities are switching to online classes for the time being.”
Nicholas Snider, an OU junior, said he’s not a big fan of the decision to suspend in-person classes.
“(I’m) taking three classes that aren’t offered next year (Dynamic Meteorology II, Mesoscale Meteorology and Climatology),” he told The NEWS. “I’m a junior. The first class I mentioned is the hardest class I’ll have in my entire academic career. Taking it online will make it more difficult.”
Lauren McCain, an OU sophomore, said the decision by OU seems “a little rushed.”
“I’m sure I’m not the only one who left just about everything in my dorm, including school materials,” she said. “Also, will our two weeks of dorm and meal costs be covered? The details were incredibly unclear for such a large announcement.”
Brooklyn Kuhn, an OU senior, asked about what happens with regard to student clubs on campus.
“(What about) events that your club has paid for?” she asked. “Will we all be reimbursed or what? I agree that it seems like a lot of work for professors to do. Also kind of seems like they jumped the gun a bit, seeing as it is only the second day of spring break.”
OU senior Johnathen Sweeney said he’s concerned about the extra burden being placed on professors.
“That seems like a lot of work for a professor to do in less than a week,” he said. “Also, what about dining and other services? Will they still be open? Will any student workers not be paid?”
Fellow senior Emily Barbus said she isn’t sure what will happen with OU students who have jobs on campus.
“My boss in Culinary knew just as little as we did, which I believe to be a huge oversight
on the part of the university,” she said. “This affects thousands of students who don’t know if they have a job for the next few weeks. If underclassmen have nowhere to live, but are expected to show up to work, how will the university handle this?”
Several other OU students on Twitter reported concerns with the decision, including one student who said they have poor WiFi/Internet accesss at home.
“I can barely stream videos,” the student reported. “How am I supposed to complete online homework if everything is shut down? The library is my last hope.”
OU President Duane Nellis reported in his letter to campus Tuesday announcing the suspension of in-person classes that the situation around the coronavirus in Ohio is “evolving daily,” and he said guidelines are subject to change.
Anyone with questions of OU with regard to the coronavirus can email coronavirus@ohio.edu, Nellis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.