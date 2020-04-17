Another important leg of Athens’ summer economy has collapsed, with Ohio University announcing on its website Thursday that its precollege/orientation program for first-year and other new students will go to online-only in June.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted that decision, as it did a decision that OU announced on April 3 to shift its summer academic sessions to online-only.
Until this year, June in Athens had featured successive groups of new students and their families each week (for two-day sessions) arriving for the Bobcat Student Orientation program (called “precollege” or “freshman orientation” in past years). According to numbers released by OU in July 2016, BSO brought 10,000 new students and their families to Athens that June, including 4,400 first-year and 300 transfer students.
In its website alert, Ohio University stated Thursday, “For the safety of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobcat Student Orientation (BSO) will be offered remotely this summer for incoming Athens campus students. Required for all new first-year and transfer students, BSO provides important access to academic advising and course registration and helps families prepare for the transition to OHIO.”
The notice explained that the new virtual program will take place on the same dates originally scheduled for BSO. “Additionally,” it said, “some elements of the traditional BSO program now will be offered through new online activities that will take place both before and after the BSO sessions.”
One knowledgeable source told The Athens NEWSthat current students who had been scheduled to work for the BSO program in Athens will be reassigned to help with the online orientation program.
Students will need a computer with an Internet connection to participate in the virtual BSO program, according to the notice on OU’s website. Students with concerns about their ability to access technology for the program can contact BSO staff atorientation@ohio.eduor 740-593-1951 to discuss accommodations or alternate arrangements.
As for summer sessions at OU, Provost Elizabeth Sayrs said in an email to students and staff April 3 that the university will continue its all-online/all-remote instruction model throughout its summer semester (both sessions).
Sayrs said the university made this decision in light of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's decision that week to extend Ohio's stay-at-home order through May 1. DeWine announced on Thursday that the state plans to begin reopening for business, gradually, beginning this week as the health situation allows. As of Friday DeWine hadn’t said whether he will extend the stay-at-home order, and if so, how and whether he will modify it. (We will update this story as more information is released, as expected in the next few days.)
"All summer classes will be delivered through remote instruction, including lectures, labs, studios, and other primarily classroom-based classes," Sayrs said in her notice on April 3. "We will continue to review the possibility of offering required clinical experiences, practica, or similar face-to-face experiences, especially during the second summer session, and we will announce any changes in status as soon as possible."
Sayrs added that OU will seek to "reopen laboratories and other research spaces"when the state permits the university to do so, as soon as OU can do so safely. "The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and campus communities will remain our top priority," she said.
OU's full summer semester starts May 11 and continues through Aug. 15. The first session runs from May 11 to June 27, and the second session runs from June 29 to Aug. 15.
Even with in-person orientation and summer sessions canceled, it appears that many students who live off campus are still in town, just from looking at student apartment complex parking lots and social media. Whether that situation will continue as Spring Semester leases expire at the start of May, and new leases begin, remains uncertain.
