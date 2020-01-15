As is the case with several other public colleges in the state, Ohio University has significantly fewer international students on campus these days.
“The numbers have declined over the past few years,” Diane Cahill, OU’s director of International Services and Operations, confirmed in a recent interview. “We had approximately 1,800 international students in 2013 and 2014, and the numbers have declined each year since 2014 to the current levels” – 1,150 students.
“Generally, Ohio’s experience with international student enrollment has reflected that of the United States during the same time frame,” Cahill said. “According to the Open Doors report published by the Institute of International Education, the highest increases in international student enrollment were during the 2013 and 2014 period. Since that time, the market has seen a contraction, with international student numbers increasing by 0.05 percent for 2019.”
The social and political climate in the United States under the Trump presidential administration and international competition are reasons for the big decreases, according to some experts.
Cahill puts it this way: “There are many reasons why international students may be pursuing their degrees in countries outside of the U.S., including concern about safety, immigration regulation changes and negative press, including stories about students being turned away at the border.”
She added, “There are more avenues for international students to complete a university degree than ever before. Not only have many countries aligned their education system with Western education systems to make their degrees more attractive, Australia and Canada have arisen as attractive alternatives to studying in the U.S.”
While enrollment from other countries has dropped at OU, it has gone up for one West African country.
“Ohio University does a good job of supporting students and has an extensive and engaged alumni base so that word of mouth about Ohio is strong,” said Cahill. “Thanks to this word of mouth and faculty engagement in Ghana, for example, we’ve seen an increase in the number of students from this country.”
Efforts to attract students from abroad to Ohio University have intensified, according to Candace Boeninger, interim vice provost for strategic enrollment management.
“We continue to expand our international recruitment efforts in all of our major markets,” said Boeninger. “We have added in-country representation in China, Malaysia, Vietnam and, more recently, India.”
These representatives work with schools, colleges, universities and educational agencies to recruit students who want to study in the U.S.
“Additionally, our international recruitment team based in Athens carefully plans recruitment travel in a variety of countries around the world, and we work to ensure prompt, thorough and welcoming follow-up with every student we meet on those trips,” Boeninger said. “We are working to increase not only the number of international students, but also the geographic diversity of that class of new students.”
At some other public universities in Ohio, international enrollment is down as well. Ohio State University has seen about a 2.5 percent decline compared to 2018, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The newspaper also reported that Kent State University saw a 48 percent decline in the last four years and the University of Akron almost 27 percent since three years ago.
But not all the numbers for Ohio are bad.
“Individual campuses may reflect different trends,” acknowledged Jeff Robinson of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. There are 14 public universities in the state.
Over the last decade, he said, referring to Ohio, “…The total number of international students at all public universities… has increased, aside from (a) small drop in 2018.”
Gee ‘runthejewels’. I was just stating fact. 1.) Our(my) President Obama did in fact identify several countries who support and foment terrorism.
2.) One yount Saudi Air faded killed three US sailors and according to reports he had been religiously radicalized. Several other Saudi flight students were sent back home. This is a fact, is the truth and has nothing to to with stereotyping.
I believe there is a difference betweeen ‘home spun domestic killing’ resulting from drugs, gangs, armed robbery, anger, a woman or a bottle of liquor and as in the case of the Pensacola killings, religious extremism or jihad. Death is the end result, but intent is the issue. I believe I do know what I’m talking about and your panties are in a twist for no reason and clearly unable to grasp complex issues.
Nevertheless, thanks for the post.
Sadly, Trump's ugly contentious issue is affecting enrollments and is yet one more thing that makes being an international student away from home difficult, compounded by our complex culture and language problems. Welcoming and assimilation assistance must come from numerous sources, including the White House, to aid these young people embarking on life’s journey.
Most struggle in their efforts and need guidance from schools’ international departments, immigration protection, host families, concerned neighbors and fellow students, and even informative books to extend a cultural helping hand.
Something that might help anyone coming to the US is the award-winning worldwide book/ebook "What Foreigners Need To Know About America From A To Z: How to Understand Crazy American Culture, People, Government, Business, Language and More.”
Used in foreign Fulbright student programs and endorsed worldwide by ambassadors, educators, and editors, it identifies how “foreigners” have become successful in the US, including students.
It explains how to cope with a confusing new culture and friendship process, and daunting classroom differences. It explains how US businesses operate and how to get a job (which differs from most countries), a must for those who want to work with/for an American firm here or overseas.
It also identifies the most common English grammar and speech problems foreigners have and tips for easily overcoming them, the number one stumbling block they say they have to succeeding here.
Good luck to all at Ohio U or wherever you study or wherever you come from, because that is the TRUE spirit of the American PEOPLE, not a few in government who shout the loudest! Supporters of int’l students must shout louder.
At least our university is in line with the national average so the fault is not with our academics or standards. I do find some of the excuses offered for the lower foreign student numbers to be suspect. Safety could be a valid concern. We see the rampant crime problem in some of our most progressive cities. Some of these cities have turned into killing fields.
Perhaps the lower foreign student numbers has to do with the fact that the US is taking a closer look at who wants to come here. The Obama Administrstion did an excellent job when they identified many countries who aid or foment terrorism and now the Trump Administrstion is doing s better job vetting individuals from those countries applying for student visits.
We saw the tragic shooting of three Americans in Pensacola by a Saudi National who was taking flight training. Following an investigation, several other Saudi cadets were expelled from the Navy program and sent home. The Navy must do a better job in vetting student applicants.
If in fact, immigration and state department officials are taking a closer look at the background of foreign student applicants, perhaps this is all good as a way to keep us all safe at our colleges and universities.
TeeWee, how many murders have native born Americans committed here, let's say just since the Pensacola shooting. Don't perpetuate stereotypes please. 1 bad student, or in the case of that school maybe 10 bad students, do not make an entire exchange student program bad. The VAST majority of offenders/shooters/homegrown terrorists are Americans, native born, AND YOU KNOW IT.
The US was already "taking a closer look" at international students after 9/11, and continues to do so to today, through a system called SEVIS, which restricts their actions and monitors their movements within the country. It's restrictive, but a good system, and a lot of thought has been put into it, and a lot of good people maintain it. The FACT is that restrictive visa policies are preventing students from now even applying to come to the US, because they expect to be denied. Our loss is Canada, UK, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany's gain. We're talking about excellent students, with excellent "backgrounds", who will make excellent contributions.
I don't think you know what you are talking about.
