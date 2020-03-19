Ohio University announced Wednesday that it has committed to providing remote work opportunities to all student employees not currently working due to campus’ coronavirus-related closure, but who had previously been employed this semester.
OU spokesperson Jim Sabin said Thursday that because OU is on spring break still, some supervisors likely have not contacted their student employees yet. He said those supervisors are being asked to do so by March 23 (Monday next week).
OU also committed to continuing to pay graduate student stipends “without interruption” through the end of the semester, according to a release issued Wednesday night.
“The University employs several thousand students in a variety of important roles and is committed to working with students to engage them in meaningful work to help the University continue to thrive and help ease the stress of the transition to what is the current reality,” the release explains.
According to the release, Ou has asked each department that employs students to contact those student employees that are “not currently engaged in meaningful work.” Those students’ supervisor will then share some remote work options as well as a method to track their hours.
“These work options will include but are not limited to skill building related to their current campus role as well as student professional and personal development opportunities,” the release states. “In some cases, students may be offered opportunities to join online work teams that will be developed shortly to support moving all operations online at Ohio University.”
This news comes after OU began transitioning most full-time faculty and staff to remote work on March 16, while moving all meetings to virtual spaces.
