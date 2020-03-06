Nellie and other OU officials
From left, OU officials during a media availability at Walter Hall in January 2019: Deborah Shaffer, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer for the Board of Trustees; President Duane Nellis; OU Trustee Chair David Scholl; and Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali.

 By Conor Morris

Ohio University President Duane Nellis said in an email today (Friday) that Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali, who was hired in August 2018, is stepping down from that position, effective immediately.

The sudden change comes as the university is grappling with budget problems, with more than $30 million in cuts announced last week by Nellis, and layoffs certain across the university.

"Dr. Chaden Djalali and I have come to a mutual agreement that it is time for a leadership transition with the direction of our academic affairs division. Dr. Djalali is stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Provost effective this afternoon," Nellis wrote. "Following his sabbatical, he will join the university’s faculty in the Physics and Astronomy Department to continue his research and other faculty pursuits."

Elizabeth Sayrs, the dean of OU's University College, was appointed by Nellis to be the interim provost for a three-year term.

"At the conclusion of her term and in accordance with the Faculty Handbook, we will undertake a search for this position," Nellis wrote.

It's not clear exactly why Djalali is stepping down so suddenly. The NEWS will follow up this story in our Thursday edition next week.

"I want to thank Chaden for his commitment to Ohio University, our academic mission and our students," Nellis wrote. "I also share my appreciation to Elizabeth for assuming this role. I believe her appointment is a positive step in advancing the core academic mission and I look forward to working with her.

