Ohio University President Duane Nellis announced in an email Friday that Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali, who was hired in August 2018, is stepping down from that position, effective immediately.
The sudden change comes as the university is grappling with budget problems, with more than $30 million in cuts announced last week by Nellis, and layoffs certain across the university.
“Dr. Chaden Djalali and I have come to a mutual agreement that it is time for a leadership transition with the direction of our academic affairs division. Dr. Djalali is stepping down from his role as executive vice president and provost effective this afternoon,” Nellis wrote. “Following his sabbatical, he will join the university’s faculty in the Physics and Astronomy Department to continue his research and other faculty pursuits.”
Nellis appointed Elizabeth Sayrs, dean of OU’s University College, to serve as interim provost for a three-year term.
“At the conclusion of her term and in accordance with the Faculty Handbook, we will undertake a search for this position...,” Nellis wrote. “I want to thank Chaden for his commitment to Ohio University, our academic mission and our students. I also share my appreciation to Elizabeth for assuming this role. I believe her appointment is a positive step in advancing the core academic mission, and I look forward to working with her.”
Djalali is the fourth-highest-paid person at OU, earning $378,750 per-year in base annual salary alone. It’s not clear how the “sabbatical” mentioned above will figure into his salary, or how much he might be paid as a professor when he returns.
Sayrs previously served as interim provost for OU after former Provost Pam Benoit stepped down from that position in late 2017. Sayrs also previously served as Faculty Senate’s chair and as an interim dean for the College of Fine Arts.
“She is uniquely positioned to lead us and ensure we excel in meeting the needs of our students, faculty and university community in order to achieve our vision for Ohio University,” Nellis wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So,,,,, he "abruptly" stepped down. WHY? You know, like, WHY????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.