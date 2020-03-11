Nellie and other OU officials
From left, OU officials during a media availability at Walter Hall in January 2019: Deborah Shaffer, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer for the Board of Trustees; President Duane Nellis; OU Trustee Chair David Scholl; and Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali.

 By Conor Morris

Ohio University President Duane Nellis announced in an email Friday that Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali, who was hired in August 2018, is stepping down from that position, effective immediately.

The sudden change comes as the university is grappling with budget problems, with more than $30 million in cuts announced last week by Nellis, and layoffs certain across the university.

“Dr. Chaden Djalali and I have come to a mutual agreement that it is time for a leadership transition with the direction of our academic affairs division. Dr. Djalali is stepping down from his role as executive vice president and provost effective this afternoon,” Nellis wrote. “Following his sabbatical, he will join the university’s faculty in the Physics and Astronomy Department to continue his research and other faculty pursuits.”

Nellis appointed Elizabeth Sayrs, dean of OU’s University College, to serve as interim provost for a three-year term.

“At the conclusion of her term and in accordance with the Faculty Handbook, we will undertake a search for this position...,” Nellis wrote. “I want to thank Chaden for his commitment to Ohio University, our academic mission and our students. I also share my appreciation to Elizabeth for assuming this role. I believe her appointment is a positive step in advancing the core academic mission, and I look forward to working with her.”

Djalali is the fourth-highest-paid person at OU, earning $378,750 per-year in base annual salary alone. It’s not clear how the “sabbatical” mentioned above will figure into his salary, or how much he might be paid as a professor when he returns.

Sayrs previously served as interim provost for OU after former Provost Pam Benoit stepped down from that position in late 2017. Sayrs also previously served as Faculty Senate’s chair and as an interim dean for the College of Fine Arts.

“She is uniquely positioned to lead us and ensure we excel in meeting the needs of our students, faculty and university community in order to achieve our vision for Ohio University,” Nellis wrote.

