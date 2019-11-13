The Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professors is hosting a public forum from 5-6 p.m. today (Thursday) on the university’s “budget crisis.” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The forum in Porter Hall 103 comes as the university has had significant discussions about budget cuts for the last two-plus years.
The university administration set a target of roughly $19.3 million in budget reductions last spring that it’s asking OU’s various Athens campus academic colleges to make over the next four years. The largest portion of that – about $8 million – is coming from the College of Arts and Sciences
The university’s AAUP chapter raised the alarm in late October this year about how those cuts and other proposals could drastically impact the quality of education at OU.
According to a copy of the description for the AAUP event tonight, the OU chapter will be “providing an independent analysis of data that illuminates the university’s spending priorities, examines claims that demographics are the primary reason for our declining enrollments, and offers fresh perspective on what our priorities should be as a university as we work to turn things around.”
The NEWS will follow up with discussion from that meeting in our edition on Thursday, Nov. 21.
OU spokesperson Jim Sabin said in a statement last week that academic deans are evaluating “all programs” to identify potential candidates for “program sunsetting, right-sizing, or merging with and across colleges.”
“We also have asked administrative division leaders and academic deans to develop plans that identify opportunities for administrative and academic efficiencies, as well as strategic repositioning,” Sabin added. “It is essential that we reduce redundancy and streamline program offerings so we are positioned to purposefully reinvest in programs that deliver value to our students.”
