Ohio University has posted a website listing publicly the names of all student organizations that have been suspended in recent years, close on the heels of the recent mass suspensions of fraternities, sororities and other campus organizations.
The website confirms that yet another student organization – the OU men’s rugby team – received a suspension after the university received information alleging that the group also engaged in conduct that “puts the health and safety of (its) members at risk,” according to a copy of a cease and desist letter issued to the team.
Since Sept. 30, OU has moved to suspend the organizational activities of all 15 OU fraternity chapters in the Interfraternity Council (IFC) in response to allegations that seven of those fraternities had engaged in hazing activities, allegations that since have increased to a total of nine such fraternities accused.
Last week, OU also reported that it had moved to suspend three Women’s Panhellenic Association (WPA) sororities, one professional fraternity, and OU’s Marching 110 band after allegations of hazing. The professional fraternity referenced is OU’s chapter of the business fraternity Pi Chi Theta.
The eight fraternity chapters that are the subject of the administrative investigation by OU are:
• Acacia.
• Alpha Epsilon Pi.
• Beta Theta Pi.
• Delta Tau Delta.
• Lambda Chi Alpha.
• Phi Kappa Psi.
• Sigma Chi.
• Theta Chi.
Meanwhile, the names of the three sorority chapters are:
• Delta Zeta’s Omicron Gamma chapter.
• Chi Omega’s Tau Alpha chapter
• Pi Beta Phi’s Ohio Alpha chapter.
OU has yet to release the name of the ninth IFC chapter being investigated because the OUPD is still reviewing the allegations against that organization, OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said last week.
The website listing the OU student organizations under suspension also lists several other fraternities, sororities and other groups under suspension. It does not list the allegations against them, however. Those non-IFX groups include:
• Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which has been under “disciplinary probation” since April 5, 2018, and could be reinstated on Dec. 14.
• Pi Kappa Tau Fraternity, which has been under disciplinary probation since April 26, 2018, a probation that should have ended on May 4, 2019. However, the group apparently has not yet completed its sanctions or submitted its petition for recognition from the university.
• Pi Kappa Theta Fraternity, which has been under suspension since Dec. 13, 2017, and will be until Aug. 16, 2022.
• Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., which has been under suspension since March 9, 2015, a suspension that ended on March 9, 2018, but the group has not yet completed its sanctions and petition for recognition.
• The Ohio Snowcats snowboarding club, which has been under disciplinary suspension since April 13, 2016, a suspension that ended on May 4, 2019, but the group has not yet completed its sanctions or petitioned for recognition.
The website also notes that the Sigma Chi fraternity has been expelled by the university.
The Athens NEWS previously reported that that chapter was expelled from OU last April for multiple violations of the university’s alcohol and hazing policies after the death of an alleged pledge of that fraternity in November 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.