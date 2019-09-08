Cutler Hall outside

Cutler Hall, home of the office of the president of Ohio University. File photo.

The Ohio University Police Department is investigating a student's "unattended" death in Wilson Hall on OU's Athens campus, the OUPD said in a release Saturday night.

According to the release, the student (whose name has not yet been released) died sometime "earlier in the day" on Sept. 7.

"Based on information known to police at this time, there is no reason to believe the death represents an ongoing safety threat to the community," the release reads.

An "unattended death" occurs when somebody dies and his or her body is not found immediately, according to several definitions found online.

The OUPD release from Saturday night added that "no further details of the investigation are available at this time."

Load comments