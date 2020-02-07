Ohio University this week announced it's offering financial incentives for certain employees to retire or leave the university.
The offers of early retirement incentives and voluntary separation incentives – which OU’s Board of Trustees approved last month – come amid recent difficult conversations surrounding OU’s budget after declining enrollment in recent years.
OU is offering voluntary separation or retirement incentive packages to 608 faculty members, including most tenured professors, tenured associate professors, and administrators with the rank of tenured professor or associate professor. Meanwhile, OU is also offering an early-retirement incentive package to 66 total residential custodians.
You can read more about the benefits of each package at this link on OU’s website. The employees eligible for the incentive packages were notified on Wednesday, Feb. 5,and they have 45 days to decide on whether or not to take the package.
OU on its website explained that the development of these plans is “one of the strategic short-term measures put in place to help the university rebalance its budget” in response to decreased enrollment in recent years.
“The university is also in the process of implementing functional alignment in select administrative areas and planning additional administrative unit budget reductions,” the release reads. “Importantly, (Ohio University) is also taking proactive measures to stabilize enrollments including its new OHIO Guarantee+ program, and the continued development of new academic offerings responsive to market demand.”
What really bothers me is that they seem to be concentrating on thinning the ranks of tenured faculty even more than it already is. I know tenure is an easy joke but the reality is that it's very important to providing a good education. Non-tenured at OU are judged almost exclusively on student evaluations which means that if you insist that students actually get an education instead of giving them easy grades you'll not be renewed. OU just doesn't feel like a University anymore, we're even told to refer to students as customers. We're to keep them smiling for four or five years and take their money. We're more like an amusement park than a university.
It's always fascinating to see how infrequently Ohio University’s board of Trustees offers our community members early retirement packages and voluntary separation incentives to all levels of administrative employees. They seem to rely more exclusively on reductions in salary expenses for academic faculty ending their careers in Athens to actuate strategic short-term measures in reaction fluctuations of non-emergency budgetary issues such as declining capital from reductions in enrollment numbers. Given this news, no matter how it’s spun through media, potential non-athlete Student Customers considering the expense of Ohio U will make wise decisions about the quality of instruction from diminishing teaching staff congruent with such strong administrative budgetary leadership implementing its functional alignment in reductions. Certainly, it must be a factor when ascertaining return on investment of ever-increasing debt loads necessary to gamble on lucrative entry to the workforce where stability in employment (even in established institutions such as Universities - now essentially phasing out tenure) is increasingly fleeting and unattainable.
