Ohio University today (May 1) confirmed that it has issued lay-off notices to 140 employees, all members of the AFSCME Local 1699 union, as the university continues to grapple with a budget crisis that started even before the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Those employees – workers such as custodians, groundskeepers and maintenance staff – will have their positions eliminated as of May 31, OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said in a statement Friday. Leatherwood called this the “first significant personnel reduction” that OU has implemented so far since the pandemic began.
“The majority of the institution’s operational costs are in its employees, which requires the university to make extremely difficult decisions regarding our workforce, including today’s action,” she said. “Ohio University recognizes and regrets the difficult impact this will have on our valued employees, their families, and our community at large.”
OU President Duane Nellis in a letter issued on Tuesday said the university is facing serious financial struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic and enrollment declines in recent years.
Some academic instructors in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences also learned late this week that they likely will receive non-renewal notices on their contracts. This includes two members of the university’s already-small Women’s and Gender Studies department and potentially at least one instructor in the African-American Studies program.
John Ackison, president of the 1699 union, said in a brief interview today that he was frustrated by the news and noted that OU’s budget problems stretched beyond the current coronavirus pandemic, which has severely impacted colleges across the country.
“It (layoffs happening) is all over campus… They’re laying off professors and keeping high-dollar administrators,” Ackison said.
Patty Stokes, an assistant professor of instruction in the Women’s and Gender Studies department, confirmed today that she has been told she will be given a non-renewal notice on her contract next week, along with another full-time faculty member in the WGS department. Per OU’s faculty handbook, those two instructors likely will be given a “terminal year” to finish out their teaching (meaning one final year of teaching), then be let go.
Stokes has worked as an instructor at OU since at least 2002, starting off as an adjunct, moving up to a full-time position in 2008. In a Facebook post she shared about being terminated, as of 6 p.m. Friday, more than 300 comments had been posted since Thursday, many by former students and fellow faculty expressing sadness and anger at her termination.
“What breaks my heart is just not being able to use that gift that I have and the experience I have for future generations of students,” she said today. “I know that many have benefited. I’m not being immodest in saying that. I know that our work has changed people’s lives. That’s the phrase that keeps coming up over and over again. ‘Your classes changed my life, I’m a different person because of it.’”
Stokes said that despite OU administration’s stated commitment to “diversity and inclusion” over the years, the move to cut her position and that of fellow WGS associate professor of instruction Kim Little will leave the department without a single full-time faculty member devoted to solely teaching WGS classes. Several faculty members have a split workload, essentially spending half their time teaching WGS classes on top of other duties, but they will be the only ones left once Little and Stokes are gone, Stokes said.
When asked about the potential for other layoffs being announced for faculty at OU, spokesperson Leatherwood said she could confirm that as of today, “no plans have been approved by the Provost” for such layoffs or contract non-renewals.
“However, as reduction plans are finalized and impacted employees are formally notified, we will communicate with local media and update our campus community,” Leatherwood said.
Loren Lybarger, president of the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said in a statement Friday that news of these cuts are coming with no warning to the faculty.
“We are deeply troubled by the complete lack of transparency about the plan for dealing with our financial crisis,” Lybarger said. “We are hearing every day of talented and beloved faculty getting fired with no clear rationale. Where’s the vision? Where’s the outreach to faculty? Why are we cutting academics – OU’s job #1 – first? We are literally kneecapping our ability to bounce back from this catastrophe when we fire our most talented teachers and researchers. It makes zero sense. There are other ways to do this; but you’ve got to bring the faculty in and you’ve got to protect the academic mission above all else.”
The NEWS reported earlier this week that President Nellis in his letter to the campus community outlined some steps toward cutting costs, although at that time Nellis did not offer any concrete plans for lay-offs.
The NEWS had also reported in early March this year – before the pandemic hit Ohio – that Nellis confirmed OU would need to reduce staffing in “most if not all” academic colleges and administration divisions due to ongoing budget struggles, largely the result of declining enrollment in recent years. The budget cut target at that time was about $26 million across all of OU’s academic colleges over the next three years, with administrative units developing a plan to cut at least $8 million across their budgets.
Nellis said later in March that those cuts would be “halted” temporarily due to the pandemic, but it looks like that’s no longer the case now.
Leatherwood said in her statement today that the university will save roughly $11 million through the cuts to union staffers and also from an early-retirement incentive program that was offered earlier this year.
“Prior to the pandemic the University had already implemented a series of measures to reduce costs, inclusive of offering voluntary separation agreements and early retirement incentives and enacting spending controls on external costs,” Leatherwood wrote today. “Unfortunately, the unprecedented impact that this crisis will have on our university has increased the need for budget reductions and heightened the urgency.
"In addition to the elimination of 140 filled positions, vacant positions equivalent to 32.25 full time employees and 17 positions vacated through the ERIP program will remain unfilled," she added. "With a total of 189.25 eliminated positions, the University anticipates a cost-savings of $11,317,926 through this reduction in force."
An OU student group called #SaveOUrProfs has kicked into life on Twitter recently, and has been providing updates on how they say potential cuts will hurt the university's academic profile.
Susan Burgess, a distinguished professor of political sciences at OU, called the looming cuts to faculty a "Mayday Massacre" on Twitter today.
"Non-tenured faculty being cut (including teaching faculty and probationary tenure track faculty)," she wrote. "Some departments cut in half, others may not survive at all."
