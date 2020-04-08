With the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anxiety is persisting in Athens about what the long-lasting impact will be on the local economy if Ohio University maintains online/remote-only instruction into Fall Semester 2020.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said Tuesday that the university’s hope is “to be back together, face-to-face, in the fall.
“If we can safely offer our courses face-to-face in the fall, we absolutely will, and we will put in place any precautions necessary to ensure the ongoing health of our community,” Leatherwood added.
A significant discussion took place during OU Faculty Senate’s digital meeting on Monday with faculty members and OU President Duane Nellis about what will happen with OU’s Fall Semester, considering the news last week that all of Summer Semester will be conducted online-only due to the coronavirus.
Robin Muhammad, Faculty Senate chair and chair of the African-American Studies department at OU, said in a brief interview Wednesday that based on that discussion and her conversations with faculty and administrators, it’s not clear what will end up happening this coming Fall Semester.
“I think where it is right now is that we don’t know,” Muhammad said. “What’s being looked at are: continuing online, straight through fall, if that is what the state is mandating and that’s what other four-year institutions are looking at; (or) it could be a hybrid…. There’s some exceptions to the summer courses, particularly if they involve clinical experience… so the second scenario is some sort of hybrid where some courses move forward on an online platform and others will resume face-to-face format.”
Or finally, and what would be preferred by Muhammad and many faculty: a return to normal, with things continuing for Fall Semester with face-to-face instruction.
Muhammad said she and other faculty members who live in town are worried about the impact of the online-only classes on local businesses in Athens, especially if that model continues into the fall.
“Our hope is to make it as much face-to-face as possible, to return to a residential experience as much as possible, with safety and health guidelines in mind,” she said. “I think that’s part of what makes us (OU) distinctive. I also think it’s our strength.”
With regard to the move to online-only learning, Muhammad said she thinks OU’s faculty have pivoted well despite a “very chaotic” transition. She added that she thinks instructors will take the lessons they’ve learned this semester to make their online teaching methods better for the coming semester(s).
Still, Muhammad said, in-person education offers some benefits that can’t be attained with online teaching. “We miss our students, and they miss us,” Muhammad added.
Anybody who wishes to watch the Faculty Senate meeting can check out this article online (www.athensnews.com) for a link. Additionally, on OU’s Faculty Senate website, there’s a list of OU faculty who are available to provide help to other instructors with tips on how they’re adapting to online learning.
