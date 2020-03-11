With the first four cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Ohio this week, Ohio University announced Tuesday that it would join several other Ohio colleges in suspending in-person instruction in classes. OU’s suspension, for now, will last till Monday, March 30.
OU President Duane Nellis said in a message late Tuesday afternoon to the campus community that while OU’s campuses will remain open, all university-related travel is suspended, and students are asked not to return to campus from spring break. Nellis reported that in-class instruction will be suspended, and classes will be taught through a “virtual instruction environment,” until March 30.
OU has also posted an FAQ to their website for students and staffers providing updated information on procedures while the university has suspended classes.
Meanwhile, Hocking College announced Wednesday that that college is extending its current spring break through March 20 due to the Ohio coronavirus cases, asking students not to return before then while the college enacts several “safety initiatives.”
“All students who traveled home over spring break are encouraged to stay at home, and those who were traveling over spring break are also asked not to return to campus during this timeframe,” Nellis wrote. “Students who live in residence halls on-campus are not to return to campus after spring break unless they request and receive prior authorization by contacting housing@ohio.edu or 740-593-4090.”
It’s uncertain how many off-campus students will follow that advice, or how many begin filtering back into town over the next two and a half weeks.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine confirmed the four coronavirus cases (all four being people over age 50, three who live in Cuyahoga County and one who lives in Stark County) in press conferences this week, and said in a press conference update Tuesday that all colleges should eliminate foreign travel, minimize large gatherings of groups, and move to remote-learning models without in-person classes. DeWine said Wednesday that the Stark County case is the first case of "community spread" of the coronavirus in Ohio, meaning the person contracted the virus in Ohio, and not elsewhere.
As of Wednesday morning, OU had joined Ohio State, Kent State, the University of Akron, Youngstown State University, Baldwin Wallace University and Berea College in suspending in-person classes and taking other measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.
“The university is currently preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, where appropriate, for university staff during this time,” Nellis wrote. “More information about telecommuting will be available from Human Resources in the coming days.”
Nellis wrote that OU is also postponing or changing the format for all planned events, outside of athletic events, between now and March 30. For example, an OU Concert Series show – Finneas – scheduled for March 26 has been canceled and rescheduled for the fall.
The NEWS reported last week that OU had suspended all university-related travel to several of the countries hardest-hit by the virus so far, including China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea. The university also said it had suspended some of its study-abroad programs in Italy and South Korea. Nellis expanded that directive in his email Tuesday, saying that the university was suspending all university-sponsored travel immediately.
“Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for mission critical travel only, and we are developing an approval process that will be shared in the coming days,” Nellis wrote.
DEWINE SAID DURING THE press conference Tuesday, and in a follow-up conference Wednesday, that the following actions are being taken, or should be taken, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus:
• DeWine said on Twitter Wednesday that, "Shortly, we will be issuing rules in regard to mass gatherings in Ohio. Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering - the closer you are to other people, the bigger the risk. You must ask yourself if going to a large gathering is necessary."
• For indoor athletic events, Ohio’s government is asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, media and others essential to the game. Right now, outdoor events can continue.
• For religious institutions, DeWine asked people to “please consider limiting practices that could cause spread of germs. If you are in an at-risk group, please think about staying home.”
• DeWine asked nursing homes to “screen visitors, vendors, etc. for illness in an effort to protect the at-risk populations residing there.”
• DeWine said that he’s not currently recommending to close K-12 schools. “However, schools should be prepared in case they do close in the future, and parents should also be prepared for the possibility of needing to stay home with their kids.”
The Athens City School District announced its own cancellation of classes shortly after President Nellis’ announcement; the local schools will be closed March 16-30.
• DeWine added that Ohio has “ended prison visitation for the time being. Entrance to the Ohio’s prisons will be restricted.”
IN OTHER NEWS, Tim Brunicardi, Hocking College spokesperson, said Wednesday that Hocking is extending its spring break through March 20 in order for the college to initiate “safety initiatives.” The College is asking students not to return to campus until then, although campus will remain open. More information can be found at https://info.hocking.edu/coronavirus.
“We ask that everyone remain flexible as we continue to make changes as the situation evolves and more information becomes available,” the website notes.
OU’s Nellis noted that anybody returning to Athens or Ohio University from “locations with increased risk of exposure” are being asked to check in with the local Health Department.
It’s not clear exactly how well prepared OU’s faculty are to go forward with an online-only learning model.
One faculty member shared in the comment section for this news story on Tuesday that that change will “put a huge burden” on professors.
“We are going to do our best, but being thrown into it overnight means our best will not be the equivalent of a well-designed online class,” she wrote. “Students are harder to motivate online, and most will be doing five or six classes online, so if they don’t take well to the online format, they can get into academic trouble. Some students lack computers and/or reliable Internet at home.
“I do support this decision because this virus is not just a bad flu, and many, many lives are at stake,” she added. “However, it is costly in many ways – including to local businesses who will struggle with most of the students gone.”
SEVERAL OU STUDENTS posted on Twitter in the wake of the news about OU’s in-person class suspension, celebrating with the hashtag #CoronaFest. One person, for example, wrote, “If we can turn mass flooding into FloodFest at OU, then we can turn a pandemic into CoronaFest. Bring your own mask/hand sanitizer; Coronas provided with lime for extra antibacterial power.”
Dani Underhill, president of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, said in an email Wednesday that there will be a “significant impact” to the entire business community in Athens County due to the coronavirus and the suspension of classes on campus.
“Some businesses are already reducing their workforce, business hours, and anticipated revenue,” Underhill said. “There is hope this is only temporary, but the feeling of it lingering is somber and apparent. Most of my communication has been with small businesses.”
The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce shared a “business toolkit” vie email Tuesday afternoon that provided some online resources for local businesses as they prepare for the coronavirus.
“The Chamber understands this may have an impact on our business community and want you to have the support and resources you need,” the chamber wrote in the email. “We believe that businesses should be reviewing their plans and how they might prepare for the current and possible impacts of COVID-19 virus.”
The email recommended the businesses review protections for staff and customers – including encouraging remote working for staff where possible.
The email also suggested that businesses create business continuity plans to prepare for the possibility of business being “significantly disrupted” by the coronavirus.
At The Athens NEWS’ press-time on Wednesday, a release arrived announcing that this year’s Kidfest, scheduled for April 4 on the OU campus, has been canceled because of the coronavirus situation.
A news release from Athens County Children Services said that the Superhero & Princess Ball, scheduled for March 21 at the Athens Community Center, also has been canceled.
Underhill said that the Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to continue patronizing locals businesses, and recognize the value of their success to the community at-large.
“We encourage consumers to use sound logic in regards to hand hygiene as a means of protection as they still purchase, use, and frequent businesses,” Underhill said.
OU’s upcoming Board of Trustees meeting has also been postponed due to the coronavirus, OU said in a news release Wednesday. The release says a new meeting date will be announced “at a later time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.