Ohio University, which has canceled in-person classes through spring semester as a result of the coronavirus crisis, has not made a decision about whether to do the same for summer session, a university spokesperson said Saturday afternoon.
The question came up after rumors began circulating among OU students and their parents that summer in-person classes also would be canceled. Some parents reportedly had been contacting local student rental companies and asking that their children be released from summer housing leases.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said Saturday that “with regard to the summer session, no decisions have been made.
“However,” she added, “Ohio University has made the difficult decision to cancel all summer study abroad and away programs and travel experiences, so maybe that is the root of these rumors.”
Another oft-asked question has involved what will happen to OU’s hundreds of non-student employees whose jobs are closely aligned with the student presence on and off campus. Presumably, they’ll have much less to do with the vast majority of students not present on campus through spring semester, which ends May 1.
In a news release issued Sunday afternoon, Ohio University announced a decision to immediately start reducing “the density of personnel on all of our campuses under guidance of public health officials in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.”
In pursuit of that goal, according to OU, “All academic and administrative supervisors have been asked to contact employees no later than noon on Monday, March 16, to discuss options for remote work. All employees who can complete all or a portion of their work remotely will transition to a remote work environment beginning Monday, March 16.”
This decision “includes guidance for graduate and undergraduate student employees,” the release said.
According to the “Faculty and Staff Data” page on OU’s website, the university has 1,014 fulltime (and 316 part-time) faculty members, 1,375 fulltime (and 194 part-time) administrative employees, and 943 fulltime (and 40 part-time) classified employees (basically non-student workers who don’t fall into the first two categories).
Administrative and classified job categories include everything from health services to janitorial to culinary to library to police to residence life to landscaping, with a lot in between.
While the faculty members – or the great majority of them – will be teaching online courses for the balance of the semester, many administrators and classified employees whose jobs involve interactions with students will have many fewer students to interact with or provide services to. This is especially the case if they mainly serviced students living and eating on the residential greens, which are now mainly empty through the semester.
Leatherwood, however, suggested that those employees will still have work to do.
“There is still essential work to accomplish across all of our campuses during this time of transition,” she wrote in an email Saturday. “Additionally, we will take the opportunity to provide training and professional development to staff that aligns with their responsibilities as OHIO employees.”
Friday afternoon, OU announced that the in-person class suspension and online/remote-only instruction model announced earlier this week will be extended through the rest of the spring semester.
That news came as OU announced last Thursday that it would extend its spring break – which would have ended last weekend – an extra week to allow professors to prepare for online/remote-only classes.
OU said in the alert on its website that students who live in residence halls on the Athens campus are not to return to campus after spring break
The university added that it understands it “may not be possible for some students to leave residence halls for the remainder of the semester,” and wrote that any student who needs to live in a residence hall must be preapproved by OU’s Housing and Residence Life by going to ww.ohio.edu/myhousing.
It’s an open question how many off-campus students will opt to return to Athens, since the great majority still have rental leases that run through April and longer.
That’s also why the now debunked rumor that the cancellation of in-person classes would extend through the summer would have distressed local landlords, bars, restaurants and other businesses whose bottom line depends on students being in town. While most OU students leave Athens after Spring Semester every year, a large number stay in town for summer classes (5,061 last summer).
