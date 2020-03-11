Some international graduate students at Ohio University have raised concerns about how recent and anticipated hikes in student health insurance rates are making it difficult to afford school.
Since 2012, those rates have increased by more than 80 percent, with the greatest increase taking effect this current school year at 29 percent, according to figures provided by OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood.
While the rate hikes have been blamed on inflation and rising insurance rates, the latest increase of nearly 30 percent has raised concerns for graduate students in tight financial circumstances, many of whom have families to provide for.
An announcement posted to OU’s student health insurance website explained the reasons for the sudden increase:
“Due to the rising health-care costs in the United States, as well as high dollar claims paid out over the past 18 months, the premium rates for Ohio University’s student health insurance policy are anticipated to increase approximately 29 percent for the 2019/2020 academic year.”
Amidst the recent policy changes, international graduate students are one group making its feelings known about the insurance rate hikes. Some of the students recently circulated a petition to raise awareness about their cause that now has more than 300 signatures.
According to Viktoria Marinova, a Bulgarian doctoral student who serves as the international student commissioner with the Graduate Student Senate, these increases create a perfect storm for a lot of international students.
“As an international student who works for the university and is limited to working only 20 hours per week, this makes it very challenging to make ends meet.” Marinova said in an email. “I am living paycheck to paycheck. After paying all of my bills, I have very little money left for food, etc. People are afraid to get sick. This is a very stressful position to be in.”
Many international students face certain restrictions with on-campus employment, such as they cannot work more than 20 hours a week, excluding “break periods” like winter and summer break when they can work up to 28 hours per week.
Marinova and other graduate students have expressed their concerns to the university, asking for greater international graduate student support. “I am hopeful that the university will recognize the financial challenges that the graduate students are currently faced with and try to come up with some long-term assistance and solutions to an issue that extends beyond just health insurance,” she said.
Along with the most recent 29 percent increase, another increase of 13 percent is expected for OUs 2020 Fall Semester.
Some graduate students and administrators think that effective solutions may be on the horizon, however, following a meeting between students from the #OUInsuranceHike Facebook group and university representatives that took place last Thursday (March 5).
According to a news release from the Facebook group, international students in that group met with OU Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones along with David Koonce, associate dean and associate vice president for research at OU.
During the meeting, dissatisfied international graduate students had the opportunity to discuss their concerns as well as possible solutions.
“The students demanded that OU find a quick solution because neither hike (29 percent and 13 percent) was consulted to most students,” the news release said.
In the meeting the grad students also discussed the adverse effects the recent hikes have had on their personal lives and proposed new options for an OU health insurance alternative.
“They proposed a series of alternatives for the university to amend this situation, like matching the health insurance requirements to those established by the student visa,” the news release said.
Following the meeting, the news release continued, Hall-Jones said she would take the concerns of the students to top university officials but she “gave no timeline.”
According to OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood, the Student Health Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (SHIP AC) has been meeting since Fall Semester to discuss possible options for the coming policy year.
Leatherwood said that it’s important to note that OU does not profit from the student insurance policy, and that the amount collected from the students is passed on to the insurance provider.
Leatherwood also said the current policy at OU allows students to waive the university health insurance if they provide their alternate health insurance information, but according to the news release from the #OUInsuranceHike Facebook group, the current rules only allow for “identical” health insurance policies as alternatives.
“Currently, the university sustains (sic) that any student can waive the United Healthcare insurance, but this is virtually impossible,” the news release said. “Every time international students have presented the university with other insurance they have been turned down.”
Following their most recent meeting with university officials, the dissatisfied grad students vowed to continue collecting signatures on their petition and keep spreading awareness to the recent and coming insurance hikes until OU commits to a solution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.