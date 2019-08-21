Ohio University staff and students are hoping to be proactive this year – as students flood back into town – in educating them about sexual assault and consent, as the “Red Zone” begins with fall semester.
The Red Zone concept refers to research and statistics that suggest more sexual assaults are reported to police and campus authorities during the first few months of fall semester at colleges across the United States.
The Athens and Ohio University police departments received a dozen sexual-assault reports last year in the two to three weeks between OU’s fall semester beginning in late August and mid-September. Between the beginning and end of fall semester 2018, both police departments received 28 reports of sexual-assault crimes.
Reports of sexual assaults in Athens, both on and off campus, have climbed in recent years but authorities and survivor advocates say each year that they believe this is a sign of more people reporting those crimes, rather than an actual increase in the crimes themselves.
Kimberly Castor, director of OU’s Survivor Advocacy Program, said she believes that the higher numbers of sexual-assault reports are a good thing in one regard.
“We don’t want to be a campus that reports zero sexual assaults because that’s not realistic and not true,” Castor said. “We don’t want to be in a place where we can’t talk openly about this, and where people can’t report if they want to.”
The Survivor Advocacy Program is a confidential center that provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault, from counseling to help with going to the hospital to aid with reporting the assault to police or the university (a move which is entirely up to the survivor). That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
According to the Rape, Incest and Abuse National Network, only 20 percent of female college student victims report their sexual assault to law enforcement. The reason for that non-reporting is complex, and part of it has to do with a broader culture – what some call “rape culture” – that encourages victim-blaming behavior that survivor advocates like Castor say can discourage reporting sexual assaults to police, or even talking about them or the damaging physical and psychological impact they can have on the person.
But Castor said OU administration and student body have become more proactive in recent years in addressing these problems.
OU Student Senate President Lydia Ramlo and Graduate Student Senate President Dareen Tadros sent an email to the student body on Aug. 16 with a reminder about the Red Zone time period, and of students’ responsibility to look out for one another.
“Ohio University is changing the narrative on sexual assault, but we need every member of the Bobcat family to join us in holding one another accountable when actions or messages we encounter contradict our community values,” the senate presidents wrote.
New this year is a campus safety cellphone application for students called Bobcat Safe that, according to a release, includes “emergency resources, advanced location services, interactive maps, crime reporting and an unlimited number of push notifications for the University’s Athens campus.” Implementation of that program, which was requested by OU’s student senates, cost $12,000.
In addition, banners have been installed around campus recently proclaiming the university’s support for survivors of sexual assault, letting them know they’re “not alone,” and offering information on how to get help.
The senate presidents noted that students need to remember the concepts of bystander intervention when they see something questionable: Direct, distract, delegate and delay.
OU Vice President for Student Affairs Jason Pina in a statement lauded OU’s student senate presidents for that message in a statement this Wednesday.
“Last week student leaders called for bystander awareness, and for personal responsibility to be assumed by each member of our Bobcat family in the fight against sexual violence in our community,” Pina said. “I want to echo that message and commend those leaders for setting the bar high. We will not succeed without the actions of brave people intervening when they see or hear something that is not right.”
CASTOR EXPLAINED THAT ONE reason why more sexual assaults are reported during the beginning of the semester is that new students might be having their first experiences with drugs or alcohol. They also might not have received much education on consent or sex before coming to OU, she said.
“It’s a combination of all of that that can create misunderstandings or confusion about consent, and a lot of times people don’t talk to their kids about consent, and that you can’t give consent while you’re incapacitated (by drugs or alcohol), for example…” Castor said.
Castor and OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood noted that Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones each year provides a presentation on consent and sexual assault during OU’s Bobcat Student Orientation that takes place each June.
Castor and Leatherwood added that first-time students on the Athens campus who are enrolled in learning communities (which is the majority of those students) must complete the CHOICES online program that educates the students on consent, alcohol use and bystander intervention.
In addition, the university began a $1.1 million project last year to install more than 400 security cameras outside and inside residence halls on campus, a project that was mostly completed over the summer. Meanwhile, OU provides a late-night shuttle service called CATS Late Night Shuttle that expanded its hours last year.
While all of these measures will help with some measures of campus safety, education and accountability, Castor said it’s important to remember that “it’s up to them (students)” to stop the problem of sexual assault.
“Until perpetrators stop perpetuating this violence, it’s not going to end, so I would say creating empowerment within them (students) to know that it is on them and that they have the power to stop this (is key),” Castor said.
Leatherwood noted that OU held the first-ever national “It’s on Us” conference on campus roughly a week ago to discuss creating a culture of consent, bystander intervention and survivor advocacy at colleges across the country.
Castor added that OU is continuing its efforts, as it has in recent years, to create an art exhibit in Baker Center’s Trisolini Gallery that describes sexual-assault survivors’ experiences. This year’s exhibit will be called “Through the Survivor’s Lens”; it will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 14.
OHIO UNIVERSITY POLICE CHIEF Andrew Powers provided the following statement Tuesday:
“Knowing that we are approaching a time in the year when we see an increase in sexual assaults, I’d like everyone to know that OUPD is here for anyone wishing to report a crime in our jurisdiction,” Powers said. “OUPD joined the ‘Start By Believing’ movement last year and takes a victim-centered approach to criminal investigations. Our hope and our goal is that everyone, especially survivors of sexual violence, can feel comfortable reporting their experiences to us.”
Athens Police Capt. Ralph Harvey sent a brief statement along Wednesday morning in response to an A-NEWS request for comment on the agency’s sexual-assault investigation practices. The NEWS has reported in recent years about significant issues with police investigations into sexual assaults in
Athens, largely centered at the APD, where all off-campus sexual assaults within the Athens city limits are investigated. Problems included alleged victim-blaming behavior, a lack of investigative follow-up on sexual-assault cases, and issues with finding and retaining evidence. APD Chief Tom Pyle has discussed improvements made to the APD’s practices – including victim-centric training for police and policy changes – but the impacts of those changes so far have not been quantified.
In the statement Wednesday, Harvey said his officers and staff wanted to welcome the new OU students, but didn’t directly address sexual assault.
“All of our employees are dedicated, proactive and highly motivated to help the citizens of Athens maintain their safety in our community and enjoy what Athens has to offer,” Harvey said, adding that it would be “tactically unwise” to provide details on the APD’s “methods and services” in a media statement. He added that people should come and talk to APD officers during several upcoming events (see this article online for more details).
Nationally, very few sexual-assault cases ever get referred to prosecutors. According to RAINN statistics, out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only nine ever get referred to prosecutors.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn has said in the past that his office has drastically improved its handling of sexual-assault cases over the last 10 years, including a review of every sexual-assault case referred to his office by two prosecutors, independently of each other; a significantly bolstered victim’s assistance office; and an expanded effort to collect more evidence if the police investigation didn’t provide key evidence.
MOVING BACK TO OU’S role in this conversation, Castor with the Survivor Advocacy Program noted that her office has ramped up the training it provides to students and staff in recent years.
Meanwhile, SAP, the OU Women’s Center and Center for Health Promotion will be training transportation and parking services on bystander intervention, empathetic responding and rape culture, OU spokesperson Leatherwood said. Similar trainings will occur with Wellworks and University Libraries staffs, too.
Dean of Students Hall-Jones touted OU’s expansion of resources in recent years in a statement this Wednesday.
“This year we are continuing that investment by adding the Bobcat Safe app, additional security cameras, an expanded late-night shuttle service, and increased bystander education. As President Nellis has said, one sexual assault is too many, and we will continue to do everything possible to stop sexual assault...”
