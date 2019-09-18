An Athens County grand jury Monday indicted a now-suspended Ohio University football player on four felony charges.
Amir Miller, 22, pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a fourth-degree felony count of menacing by stalking; a third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability; a fifth-degree felony count of permitting drug abuse; and and a fifth-degree felony count of forgery. He was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after Athens County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang issued a no-contact order with the victim.
“We are aware of the situation, and Ohio University Athletics has made the decision to suspend Amir Miller from the football team and all team-related activities, effective immediately,” OU spokesperson Jim Sabin said Wednesday. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will withhold further comment until the appropriate time.”
Miller is not listed on OU Athletics’ website as a part of the football team’s 2019 roster. However, he does have a profile on that website and is listed as having played at least one game during the Bobcats’ fall 2018 season.
The victim in the menacing by stalking charge is also an OU student, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Wednesday (the crime is listed as allegedly taking place between Sept. 1, 2017 and July 26, 2019, while Miller was a student). Blackburn added that additional charges could be filed against Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.