After almost five months, Ohio University has completed its investigation into allegations of hazing related to the Marching 110, finding problematic “cultural issues” in that organization, although 110 supporters are pushing back against that notion.
The investigation also culminated in the university conducting a membership review that has resulted in seven members being recommended for removal from the OU marching band, though they can appeal that decision – and it’s not because of any hazing behavior, an OU spokesperson said Friday.
Despite that membership review and other efforts by OU to implement new guidelines for the band, the Marching 110 as of Monday this week is no longer on the limited cease-and-desist directive that it had been operating under since October.
Many upset students, parents and alumni also took to social media Friday, arguing that the university did not find any evidence of hazing by band members despite the lengthy investigation.
A Student Code of Conduct investigation was kicked off in early October 2019 after OU received six complaints of alleged misconduct by band members; that was amid a broader, sweeping series of investigations by OU into allegations of hazing against more than a dozen student organizations (with most of them being fraternities and sororities). The NEWS reported earlier this year that most of those investigations have concluded, with the some of the student organizations and chapters being placed on probation.
The investigation, according to an executive summary provided by OU Thursday (which you can see a copy of below), found “several behaviors” exhibited by Marching 110 members during the investigation that were problematic.
Specifically, the investigation found that “insufficient measures were taken” to prevent underage people from drinking alcohol at parties hosted by band members, though there’s an important caveat: members reported that nobody was forced to drink.
Several other incidents were reported by members, though again, each incident comes with the caveat that nobody was forced to participate in these activities, and nobody was seriously injured. They are listed below:
• During one party, some members participated in boxing matches without protective gear.
• Members ate marijuana edibles on the bus during a band trip.
• In one section of the band, members have watched pornography together (while fully clothed) for “several years,” with a few witnesses reporting that they had not been warned about that activity prior to arriving. Pornographic photos and “messages of a sexual nature” were also shared among members of this section in a group text.
• Among members organization-wide, recurring nicknames were used, including “old men,” “zeros,” “dumb-” and “stupid freshmen.”
• Members participating in a challenge where they attempt to drink a gallon of milk in an hour.
• One section participating in unsupervised “mud wrestling” and “muddy slip and slides” with their Marching 110 jackets on.
However, many on social media argued that none of those reported behaviors constitute “hazing.”
Heather Eubanks of Athens, the mother of a Marching 110 student, said in a letter to the editor today that she’s troubled by the way the university handle the investigation.
“Our kids faced added anxiety, pressure and social isolation this season with the looming investigation,” she wrote. “They endured harassment, interrogation, intimidation, and at least one was physically assaulted… all because they are members of the marching band. The reputation of the band and the reputation of our kids were tarnished by the immediate ‘hazing suspension’ and the investigation that seemed to drag on forever.
“I believe the least OU could do is release an accurate press release detailing the fact that no evidence of hazing was found,” Eubanks concluded.
According to a statement from OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood, the band’s academic leadership has worked with College of Fine Arts faculty and staff and an “experienced higher education consulting firm” to complete a full membership review of the Marching 110.
“The review process was created both to determine individuals’ commitments to culture change and to evaluate students’ behavior in accordance with the syllabus,” Leatherwood said. “Potential consequences ranged from individual performance action plans up to and including possible removal from the band.”
Leatherwood cited an appeals process for the students to appeal that decision if they’ve been recommended for removal from the band. It’s also not clear how many students were found in the investigation to have violated the Student Code of Conduct.
“The evaluators categorized band members into several categories: recommended for continued affiliation and potential leadership positions; continued affiliation; continued affiliation with reservations and additional required training; continued affiliation with significant reservations and placement on an individual performance plan, as well significant oversight and review prior to continuance in the fall; and disaffiliation for failure to complete an interview,” Leatherwood wrote.
Robin Oliver, OU’s director of communications and marketing, said in a statement Friday that seven of the band’s 222 members were recommended for disaffiliation from the organization.
“It is important to note that in all (7) cases the reason for the recommendation was a failure to attend the required membership review meetings with the College of Fine Arts,” Oliver said. “As we have stated, the purpose of those meetings was in part to determine each individual’s commitment to culture change, so the lack of attendance was unacceptable in this case.”
She added that moving forward, every student in the 110 has been asked to sign a “behavior expectations agreement.” Additional staffing has been recommended to provide reporting support for students, training and workshops in partnership with OU’s Office for Community Standards, and additional supervision during band functions.
“Further anticipated actions include stringent training and educational programming for all existing and future members, a full review of all band traditions, and a consistent plan for ongoing review and oversight of the organization,” Leatherwood said.
The investigation did note that several traditions supervised by band leadership are above-board and are not problematic, including a tradition to dirty up new members’ jackets and an “Up into Strouds” event where the band marches into Dow Lake at Strouds Run State Park.
Matthew Shaftel, dean of the College of Fine Arts, said in a letter to band members on Feb. 13 (provided by Leatherwood) that the college understands that “many members of the band” may have been unaware that the activities noted above were even happening, “but now we are aware, and we are all on notice.”
Shaftel added that the band’s director, Richard Suk, has been an “excellent partner” throughout the investigation, and lauded his work to change the culture of the 110 in a positive direction during his tenure.
Much of the information obtained during the investigation came from interviews conducted by 27 trained OU investigators with 117 students and seven staff members, the investigation’s executive summary explained.
What a fiasco. Drinking milk? Calling names? (“Zero!”) Too many busybody, brain-dead administrators (“counselors”) trying to find something - anything - to justify their expensive, pointless, meddling existence. Student Affairs [sic] needs radical reorganization. New Dean. Abolish VP position. Downsized significantly. 27 investigators - to discover milk drinking? Reminder: earlier “rolling in mud” was the stated crime. [sic] Milk drinking has replaced mud rolling. (And still there are “re-education” efforts?) How much did all of this cost? Where is common sense?
So,,,,,,,,,,, some porn, some pot, some milk, some mud, no boxing gloves. Ok Boomer.
It's interesting to see the response here to activities some members took outside of the organization's functions. Anything less than a full dismissal here sets a bad precident about what people can do off campus, in their free time, when they are a member of any university group. It would be a shame to cancel athletic events because a member broke group rules like eating a pot brownie.
Or in this case, drinking too much milk.
But right on, totally agree with what you're saying.
So there's no hazing, but the university would look pretty stupid going after them for 5 months without finding anything, so they had to take the "college kids drink and go to parties" angle. Got it.
The Athens News would do well to dig up the report by the 3rd party who conducted interviews in February. The third party didn't recommend any suspensions or removals for current members which is why the 110 has been taken off the cease and desist. There's no hazing, just a few over-zealous administrators who tried to make an example out of the band.
