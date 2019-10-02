In this week's edition of On Court Street, contributor Cole Behrens asks, "Is there a case for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s activities with Ukraine?"
Sadly we see the Arhens News suppressing an alternative. scholarly and educated view. This is my third posting
No...there is no legal cause for impeachment. Some members of our party have been screaming for Trump to be impeached before he was even inaugurated. This is an attempt to overcome the will of the people and the electorate.
The ‘Russian thing’, the ‘Collusion thing’, the Stormy Sex thing’, the ‘Racist thing’ and now the ‘Ukraine thing’ have all turned out to be big Nothingburgers.
As Democrats we must set the standard and insist the ‘Biden thing’ be fully investigated. Remember, he is on record as bragging he withheld funds insisting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son be sacked. We now have evidence that Joe was not candid when he said he was not involved with his son’ Ukrainian gas company.
Let’s enjoy this great economy and insist on a complete and full investigation to either convict or clear the Biden’s.
