The Ohio University Board of Trustees, tasked with determining whether Yusuf Kalyango is able to keep his tenure, pledged to review all evidence within the years-long case, including the Faculty Senate committee report that recommended upholding the professor’s tenure and both Title IX investigations that found he sexually harassed two students.
The decision by the university comes after Faculty Senate passed a resolution Monday night asking the Board of Trustees to withdraw the committee report that recommended Kalyango, a journalism professor, keep his tenure, saying it was improperly conceived and violated university policy.
“We acknowledge and deeply appreciate the engagement of the Faculty Senate with regard to the resolution passed last night. In order to fully comply with our obligations as final arbiter of this matter, we believe it necessary and appropriate to review the full record, including the report of the Faculty Senate committee, the hearing transcript, the findings of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights Compliance, the recommendations of the University Professional Ethics Committees, and other relevant documents,” the Board of Trustees said Tuesday night in a statement.
“To that end, we have requested that President Nellis transmit the full record to the trustees for review and consideration. We are mindful of the gravity of this matter to all parties involved and the greater university community, and dedicate ourselves to a just resolution.”
According to the faculty handbook, the Board of Trustees are only charged with reviewing the final Faculty Senate document sent by Nellis when determining tenure revocation of a faculty member, but there is no language that prevents other evidence from being placed into consideration. The Board is expected to determine to future of Kalyango’s tenure in “the near future,” a university spokesperson previously said.
Both Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance (Title IX) investigations outlined in great detail the substation of allegations from two former students, Tess Herman and Lindsay Boyle, that Kalyango sexually harassed them.
A subsequent University Professional Ethics Committees (UPEC) report recommended to former Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali that Kalyango lose his tenure, affirming the Title IX investigation into Herman’s case. A second UPEC report upheld the investigation into Boyle’s case.
Djalali issued a letter calling for the university to detenure Kalyango.
Kalyango then appealed tenure revocation, leading to the specially convened Faculty Senate committee that was charged in December with reviewing both women’s cases through evidence and testimonies from Boyle, Herman and faculty members.
The committee recommended that Kalyango shouldn’t lose tenure and immediately be reinstated as a full professor after not being ensured adequate due process by the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and the Scripps College of Communication. It also called into question the merits of both Title IX investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.