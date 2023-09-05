Ohio University’s Athens, Chillicothe, Dublin, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville campuses will collectively test several of their emergency communication systems at approximately noon on Friday.
The university periodically tests its emergency communications systems, including through text messaging, email, outdoor notification broadcasts (Athens Campus only), social media, digital signage and/or phone to ensure the notifications are working properly and to help familiarize its campus communities with how they will operate in an emergency.
