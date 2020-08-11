From staff reports
During a special virtual memorial service on Thursday, Aug. 13, at noon, the Ohio University community will celebrate the life of President Emeritus Vernon R. Alden, who passed away in June at the age of 97.
A private service in Galbreath Chapel on the University’s Athens Campus will be streamed live so that all members of the Ohio University family can take part in honoring Dr. Alden’s life. Joining members of the Alden family, speakers at the service will include OU Presidents Emeriti Charles Ping, Robert Glidden and Roderick McDavis, as well as OU President M. Duane Nellis.
“President Alden was a visionary leader who guided Ohio University through a time of tremendous growth and change. The initiatives that Dr. Alden led have benefited generations of students and will continue to do so. He remained involved with Ohio University throughout his career, and I appreciated the insights, support, and guidance that I received from him,” Nellis said in a press release issued by the university.
Dr. Alden served as the 15th president of Ohio University from 1962 to 1969. During this period, Dr. Alden and his administration saw a doubling of enrollment and staff. His administration expanded research and academic programs including the Honors College, the Cutler Program of Individualized Study, sabbatical leaves, the Ohio University Press and area studies including funding a Black Studies Institute.
In 1964, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Alden the chairman of the Task Force Planning and the United States Job Corps and chairman of the Education Advisory Committee of the Appalachian Commission, according to the OU release. Some of his accomplishments included developing the Appalachian Highway Network, re-routing the Hocking River to cut down on Ohio University flooding, and building six branches of the university throughout Southeast Ohio.
Upon his retirement from OU, Trustees named a new library building on campus the Vernon Roger Alden Library.
Alden was elected to Ohio University Hall of Fame in 2006, according to the university.
Visit https://www.ohio.edu/aldenmemorial/index.html to learn more about Dr. Alden’s legacy and to view the memorial service.
