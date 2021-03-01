By Ben Peters
Athens NEWS Associate Editor
Ohio University announced Monday that it’s planning to significantly increase in-person offerings for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.
OU President Duane Nellis, who praised the university’s efforts to minimize spread of the virus on campus this semester, said in a statement that the institution intends to increase the number of in-person classes available to students and fully reopen all residence halls.
“While we should not expect University life to fully return to a pre-pandemic normal, we can all look forward to a more normal summer and fall,” Nellis said.
Prior to students’ move-in, they will be required to test for the coronavirus, as they were prior to the start of spring semester. Isolation and quarantine spaces will remain for students who test positive for the virus on campus, and residence hall rooms will continue to be offered only as singles and doubles, according to the statement.
Some classes with sizes that exceed 50 students may continue to be delivered online, while spaces have been identified to hold other large classes in-person. More hybrid courses, which offer a mix of in-person and online instruction, will be available. Others will be divided into smaller sections to allow for in-person class.
Bobcat Student Orientation, a summer program to acquaint incoming freshmen with the university, will also be held in-person, albeit with smaller groups than normal and with a digital offering for those who prefer avoiding travel.
“We know this news will be celebrated by many, while some students, faculty, and staff might be anxious about this shift. Know that we remain deeply dedicated to maintaining a safe and healthy campus, and we would not be making these plans if we had not seen such success over recent months,” Nellis said, noting that the university is prepared to make “necessary shifts to operations” if deemed necessary.
