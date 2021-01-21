Shively Grab N' Go

Ohio University said Wednesday that it’s reopening Shively’s take-out option, the Grab N’ Go, after closing the entire dining hall for fall semester in an effort to cut costs amid a decline in student enrollment.

While the rest of the dining hall will still remain closed, the Grab N’ Go option is open to students who use the recently launched OHIO EATS app, which allows meals to be ordered ahead of arrival to promote social distancing.

Grab N’ Go’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a news release. The app also supports ordering ahead at Boyd Market and The Front Room Coffeehouse.

In the summer of 2018 OU completed a $1.8 million renovation of Shively Hall’s dining facilities to improve the “aesthetics and functionality” of that space, before indefinitely closing its doors just under a year later.

Shively Hall, built in 1956, also underwent another renovation in fall 2009 after the OU Board of Trustees approved more than $13 million for renovations of its residential and dining areas (it’s not clear how much was spent on the dining hall).

In the 1970s, due to a severe enrollment drop (down to near 13,000 students on the Athens campus), Shively also was closed for several years, which included both its dining and residential uses.

