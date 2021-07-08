Ohio University President Hugh Sherman speaks candidly in first press conference

In the first press conference of his term, held Thursday, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman spoke candidly about his background, his leadership style, and his focus on student recruitment, enrollment and the institution's financial stability.
"I'm trying to help get the university in a good place so that we can get an outstanding next leader after two years," Sherman said.
Sherman stepped down in January 2021 as dean of the College of Business after a 14-year tenure. A professor of management who joined the college faculty in 1995, Sherman had intended to return to teaching before the Board of Trustees asked him to lead the university after the resignation of former OU President Duane Nellis in May.
Although his contract allows for the board to rehire him after two years, Sherman said he did not plan to exercise that option.
"Right now, it's two years and done," he said.
Sherman spoke in plain language and rarely hedged answers, a marked difference from the way that Nellis and other university officials typically address the press.
“Some people would say that I’m very frank compared to some predecessors, and that might be a criticism, right?” Sherman told reporters inside Baker Center’s 1804 Lounge.
Sherman chalked up the difference in style to his corporate background. Before entering academia, he worked in marketing for Swiss watchmaker Swatch Watch; while working on his doctorate, Sherman said, he launched International Footwear, a factory outlet shoe store chain on the East Coast.
“I try to be open door, try to solicit everybody’s opinions, but I’m going to move forward. I’m not going to not look forward because I don’t have a consensus,” he said.
Cuts to come?
One topic Sherman was less clear about was the potential for additional personnel cuts following last year’s dismissal of hundreds of employees, including faculty, staff and administrators. The president said the university emerged from the pandemic "in good financial shape," but that does not mean everyone can breathe easy.
"That gives us a couple years to to make adjustments," he said. "We definitely do need to streamline and be more efficient.”
The university hired Deloitte to review the university’s structure, which Sherman said will help in making future personnel decisions. He expects preliminary results of the study to be completed by the end of August.
Shaking up leadership?
On the other hand, Sherman said he has no plans in place to overhaul the senior administration or members of his council.
“One of the benefits I have, I would argue, you could disagree, is that I know everybody because I’ve been working with them … So I know all the players and I have great confidence in them and I know what their strengths are,” he said.
He did mention that a hired search firm has narrowed down the replacement for Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Deborah Shaffer, who's stepping down from her role at the end of August with the intent to retire next year, to three candidates to serve a one-year term. Sherman expected a candidate to be hired soon and to take office by mid-August.
Boosting enrollment
At the heart of OU’s financial crisis is a significant dip in enrollment since 2016, and Sherman declared his obligation to reverse the course.
“I’m committed to having an increased number of students. I think that’s how I should be evaluated by the Board of Trustees," he said. "I want to be held accountable for that.”
While he offered little in the way of precise plans to boost the numbers of freshmen enrolling into the institution, Sherman’s concept of the issue seems to be informed by his business acumen.
“The marketplace in higher education is very competitive, and the positive is that it forces all the universities to develop a better product in a sense, right?” he said. “That we have to be able to justify why a student would come to Ohio University (and) what’s their return on their investment.”
One measure Sherman said is already in the works is taking the student advising and counseling plan he introduced at the College of Business and duplicating it across the university. That model focuses on academic and career counseling to ensure that students are in the right major, receive practical experience before graduation, and are fully supported in their job search, Sherman explained.
"It's an example of what we're going to do in the future we're going to be we need to make investments to be totally focused on student success," he said.
He also reiterated his commitment to student safety, two days after attending the signing of "Collin's Law," anti-hazing legislation named for an Ohio University student who died in an alleged annex of the since-expelled Sigma Pi fraternity house during 2018 fall rush.
Parents attending Bobcat Student Orientation will receive a scorecard detailing incidents of hazing and other violent crimes on campus. The scorecards can be frightening to parents and students, but are a necessary measure to help students make good decisions, Sherman said.
"I think we've done a really good job of changing the culture and making people understand that we're not going to tolerate it," he said. "I mean, I don't want to be a president when somebody dies — I just can't take that."
A better neighbor
Sherman also discussed the university's role in Southeast Ohio. At the Board of Trustees' August meeting, he will suggest that the body add a representative of the region.
"One of the issues that we have is to really rethink what our role is in the Appalachian community," Sherman said. "I think that we have that special mission to reach out and provide support for our communities that we serve and I think that we can try to be better partners and understand better how we can be accessible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.