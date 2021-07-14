West Virginia residents will be eligible for in-state tuition rates at Ohio University this fall.
OU officials said the move, announced on Wednesday, is meant to bolster dwindling enrollment and expand regional educational opportunities.
In-state tuition at the Athens campus can save non-Ohio residents as much as nearly $10,000 each academic year.
To qualify, a student must have been a legal resident of West Virginia for the previous 12 months and must complete and return the West Virginia Tuition Reciprocity Application, according to a university news release. All majors are eligible to apply.
“This state reciprocity agreement is wonderful news for Ohio University and prospective students in our region,” OU President Hugh Sherman said in a statement. “While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio.”
The residency application is due two weeks before Aug. 23, the start of the semester. And all required documentation must be submitted prior to Sept. 3, the last day to register for the term for which in-state tuition is being sought.
In-state tuition is also available for courses through OU’s Athens, Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville campuses. Courses completed on eCampus, an exclusively online program, will be charged at the nonresident rate.
“This agreement helps Ohio University expand our reach to more students looking for a high-quality college experience close to home,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said in a statement. “More students in our region will have access to an excellent and affordable Ohio University education. We look forward to welcoming even more West Virginia Bobcats beginning this fall.”
West Virginia University offers a similar incentive for Ohio residents, granting in-state tuition to those admitted into certain degree programs.
