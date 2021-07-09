Ohio University on Thursday revealed details about the search committee to replace outgoing Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration Deborah Shaffer after she steps down from her role in August.
OU President Hugh Sherman said Thursday at a press event that the committee had narrowed the search to three candidates, all with financial backgrounds at similarly sized public universities, who will be interviewed by the president for final approval.
The committee, comprising both academic administrators and finance and budget personnel, hopes to name an interim chief financial officer to serve a one-year term by Aug. 20, the day Shaffer will step down.
A national search for a permanent CFO is expected to begin sometime next year, according to a university news release.
Members of the interim search committee are:
- Colleen Bendl, chief human resource officer.
- John Day, associate provost for academic budget and planning, associate dean of the College of Business, and professor of management information systems.
- Julie Allison, assistant vice president of finance.
- Tina Payne, chief finance and administrative officer.
- Scott Titsworth, dean of the Scripps College of Communication.
- Deborah Marinski, associate professor, College of Arts and Sciences, Southern Campus.
- Tim Epley, associate director of business operations, event services.
- Diane Smullen, Board of Trustees member.
