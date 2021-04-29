Ohio University named an interim dean to the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education Thursday since longtime Dean Dr. Renée Middleton plans to step down from the role in June.
Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs appointed Dr. Sara Helfrich, senior associate dean for research and graduate studies and a professor of literacy in the Department of Teacher Education, to lead the college until the university names a permanent dean.
A university spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment on what Helfrich’s new salary will be.
“The opportunity to serve Ohio University and The Patton College of Education as interim dean is a great honor,” Helfrich said in a statement. “I look forward to continued collaboration with our dedicated faculty, staff, and students as we advance the college’s long-standing contributions to educational excellence through teaching, learning, and research.”
Helfrich has worked at the university since 2010. Prior to serving as senior associate dean, she was coordinator of the Department of Teacher Education’s reading program.
She also taught courses on reading methods, instruction and assessment, language and literacy development, and children’s literature. She was closely involved with the Center for Clinical Practice in Education, working with undergraduate teacher candidates and graduate teaching fellows in partner schools across southeast Ohio.
“Sara brings a proven track record of success to this role,” Sayrs said in a university news release. “Her background in leadership, academics and research is a tremendous asset to our University, and she will serve as an effective advocate for continuing The Patton College’s many successes during this time of transition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.