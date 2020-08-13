Ohio University’s Homecoming Week, slated for Oct. 5-10, will be held virtually this year, the university announced Thursday.
The Mid-American Conference and OU have postponed all fall sports, including the Homecoming football game scheduled against Eastern Michigan, the university stated in a press release. In addition, the annual Alumni Awards Gala, typically held the Friday of Homecoming Week, will be postponed until Homecoming 2021, according to the OU release.
“Like you, we eagerly anticipate Homecoming Week each year as a time of togetherness and celebration of the Bobcat family,” said Erin Essak Kopp, assistant vice president of alumni relations and executive director of the Ohio University Alumni Association. “Although nothing can replace a traditional in-person Homecoming, I am excited about the innovative events and programming being developed to foster meaningful connections among our alumni.”
More information about these events will be made available at ohio.edu/homecoming as details are confirmed, according to the alumni association.
