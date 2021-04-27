Ohio University graduates who finished out their courses in 2020 will be honored with an in-person commencement ceremony in September, the university announced.
The graduates can participate in a commencement ceremony in Athens on Sept. 5, 2021. This date will align with Labor Day weekend, as well as with OU’s first football game on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Additional details about the ceremony time and specific location will be released in the coming weeks, but graduates should check their university email accounts in June for the official invitation and a link to RSVP, an OU release stated.
Fall 2020 graduates participated in a virtual commencement ceremony last year, but they are still eligible for the in-person commencement ceremony in September, the university said.
Last year, OU sent out a survey to students, asking them to respond with their preferences for a commencement ceremony and offering three options.
The first option was “to hold a virtual commencement ceremony this fall, and graduates will receive an open invitation to walk at an in-person ceremony of their choosing.” The second option was to partake in a virtual ceremony, with a promised event hosted by the university’s alumni association after. The final option was for the university to postpone commencement until the ceremony could be held in-person.
“The responses showed that the Class of 2020 would still like to have the opportunity to walk across the Commencement stage and celebrate with friends and family when it is safe to do so,” Nellis said in a letter posted on the university’s commencement website.
Spring 2021 graduates can participate in an in-person commencement ceremony in the coming days, with multiple events to be held April 30 through May 2.
