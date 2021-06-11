Dr. Mateo Remsburg will serve as Ohio University’s next Assistant Vice President for Enrollment and Director of Undergraduate Admissions.
“Dr. Remsburg brings broad experience in higher education enrollment, recruitment, and admission, and I am delighted to welcome him to OHIO,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said in an OU press release. “He will be a great asset to the University and to the enrollment management team, where he will be developing, leading and implementing strategies to recruit, admit, and enroll diverse pools of qualified undergraduate students here at OHIO.”
The assistant vice president vacancy was created when Vice President Boeninger left Undergraduate Admissions to lead enrollment in September 2019.
Following her appointment as VP earlier this year, a nationally competitive search was launched in March 2021, with candidate open forums conducted in early May.
Remsburg was selected with input from the university community and a 14-member search committee of faculty, staff, and students. Honors Tutorial College Dean Donal Skinner and Valerie Miller, director of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, co-chaired the committee with the support of Strategic Search Services through University Human Resources.
A university spokesperson said Remsburg's salary will be $140,000.
Between 2015 and 2020, Remsburg aided the University of Utah to achieve growth in applications, admitted students and enrolled students. His most recent role was Director of Recruitment in the university’s Office of Admissions, which he held since 2019, a university press release stated.
Ohio University is on track to welcome a larger freshman class this coming fall than the year prior, a first for the institution in recent years. The number of freshmen enrolling at the university has steadily fallen each year since 2016’s near-record numbers, hitting in fall 2020 the lowest point since the ‘90s.
“Enrollment is ambitious work and not without its challenges, and I look forward to being part of Ohio University’s efforts to transform what higher education really can be for students,” Remsburg said in a press release.
Remsburg's position oversees Undergraduate Admissions, which supports outreach and recruitment strategy, admission policy and processes, and yield initiatives for domestic and international first-year, transfer, adult and non-degree students enrolling on the Athens campus and in online programs.
Remsburg will begin to transition remotely next month, and his first day in the office will be July 26, according to the university.
“I am looking forward to moving to Athens. There is a special vibe when the community and university are so closely intertwined,” Remsburg said in a press release. “I am excited about becoming a part of the Athens and Ohio University community.”
Remsburg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Utah, a Master of Science in Student Counseling/Personnel Services from Kansas State University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Utah. He has previously held admission roles at Park University and Avila University, OU stated.
