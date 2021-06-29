By Ben Peters
Athens NEWS Associate Editor
Ohio University’s Alden Library is scheduled to reopen to the public on July 6, ending more than a year of pandemic-related access restrictions.
Athens community members may browse the stacks for books, request videos at the service desk, and use the study spaces, computers and printers, according to a university news release issued on Tuesday.
The university reopened to students, faculty, staff and emeriti last week as other pandemic restrictions on campus, including masking requirements, were eased.
The fine arts library on the third floor will remain closed until August for a renovation project, the release said. Visitors needing books from the fine arts collection should consult the service desk.
In line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, unvaccinated visitors must still to wear masks and maintain social distance on campus, including inside Alden.
