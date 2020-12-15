From staff reports
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Scott Borgemenke to the Ohio University Board of Trustees.
Borgemenke’s term begins Jan. 1, 2021, and runs until May 13, 2027, according to a statement released last week by the Governor’s Office. He will fulfill the term that former Trustee Eileen Sheil resigned earlier this year, an OU press release stated.
Borgemenke, of Dublin, who received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Ohio University, is senior vice president of advocacy at the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).
In that role he leads OHA’s government and public affairs team, serves as a member of the senior management team, and works collaboratively with membership, allied organizations and partners.
Borgemenke previously served as chief policy advisor to Gov. Bob Taft and as chief of staff for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate and the Ohio Secretry of State’s office. He has served as chief financial officer for the University of Akron and as the executive director of the Cincinnati Business Committee, as well as a public and government affairs consultant, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
“I’m excited to welcome Scott Borgemenke to the Ohio University Board of Trustees,” Board Chair Janelle Coleman said in an OU release. “Scott’s extensive experience in and around state government, as well as in higher education, will be very helpful as he takes on this role, and we appreciate his willingness to serve his alma mater in this way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.