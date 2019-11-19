The Athens County Prosecutor's Office announced today (Tuesday) that nine people and one local business have been indicted in connection with the death of 18-year-old OU student Collin Wiant, who died last November while at the alleged annex of a then OU fraternity chapter.
County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Tuesday that seven of the people indicted were affiliated "at one time or another" with the former OU fraternity chapter of the Sigma Pi fraternity, including the fraternity's former chapter president, Elijah Wahib, 22 of Westlake, Ohio. OU expelled the Sigma Pi chapter earlier this year due to numerous violations of the Student Code of Conduct.
Meanwhile, James Wanke, 25, the general manager of the Silver Serpent stores in Athens, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and improperly dispensing nitrous oxide, among other charges, in relation to Wiant's death. Wiant died after using nitrous oxide, or "whippits," and the coroner has ruled that Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion. Prosecutor Blackburn confirmed Tuesday that the Silver Serpent is the business that sold the nitrous oxide in question.
Wiant was found unresponsive last November at an off-campus residence at 45 Mill St., just a half block down from uptown Athens (Wiant later died after being transported to the hospital). Blackburn's office is alleging that "multiple members of the Sigma Pi Fraternity lived in and used" that house for fraternity activities, while OU officials have previously alleged that the home was an unofficial annex of the fraternity.
Wiant's death is the subject of a lawsuit filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court earlier this year by Wiant's parents, alleging that the fraternity chapter caused Wiant's death through hazing activities. These are the first criminal charges filed related to Wiant's death.
Wiant allegedly was a pledge of the Sigma Pi chapter at the time. OU initiated a cease-and-desist order for all organizational activities for the fraternity chapter a day later.
The people indicted so far are listed below, along with their charges. The first seven people are those allegedly affiliated with the fraternity chapter, Blackburn said, while the final two allegedly worked at the Silver Serpent store on North Court Street in Athens.
• Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, of Lewis Center, Ohio, charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
• Saxon Angell-Perez, of Columbus, Ohio, charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; and trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.
• Dominic A. Figliola, of Athens, Ohio, charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unclassified misdemeanor.
• Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree. Gustafson was the one who called 911 on Nov. 12 about Wiant's unresponsive condition, according to 911 call records obtained by The NEWS.
• Zachary Herskovitz, 22, of Coraopolis, PA, permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
• Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, two counts of trafficking in LSD, felonies of the fifth degree.
• Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, of Westlake, Ohio, charged with tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree; obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unspecified misdemeanor.
• James Dylan Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, 25, charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wanke is set to appear before Common Pleas Judge Patrick J. Lang for arraignment this Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.
• Stephan Brent Lewis, 27, trafficking in harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
We'll update this story as we learn more.
