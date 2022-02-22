The Ohio University LGBT Center reopened its doors in a larger space, expanding its outreach to the Ohio University and Athens LGBT communities.
The Center’s new home is in Baker Center Suite 348, just a few doors down from the space that previously housed the center. With a new space, Director Micah McCarey said, comes new opportunities.
“I could not be happier about how this new space will help our professional, graduate, and undergraduate staff members offer consultation and promote wellbeing,” McCarey said. “We are here for everyone who supports our mission, regardless of sexual or romantic attraction, gender identity, or connection to Ohio University.”
The new space, with natural light and fresh air, is a step up from the previous space, which featured a windowless reception area that opened to a lounge and a shared office space.
The LGBT Center’s new space, by contrast, features a reception area where visitors can connect with staff, hang out and browse resources and swag. There is also a lending library and a free clothing exchange program hosted by Ohio University’s T.R.A.N.S. student organization (Team of Really Awesome Non-Cisgender Students), where visitors can borrow books and try on clothes. McCarey said this service may be useful to students who are transitioning because it gives low-income students access to clothing that may fit their gender identity (McCarey added the center does not need more clothing).
The lending area leads to the center’s quiet room for visitors seeking a low-sensory-stimulation space for activities such as studying and meditation in a room with ample natural lighting. The space also has two staff offices and two activity rooms.
The center and its resources are open to the public, not just Ohio University students, McCarey said. Groups from local school districts stop by from time to time, he said, and recently a woman stopped by with her nonbinary child — who remarked that they wanted to come to OU after touring the center.
“So it’s neat that it can be powerful for folks,” McCarey said.
According to a press release, the move began early in spring semester 2019, when the Division of Diversity and Inclusion and Office of University Planning worked with students to explore options for relocating the LGBT Center to a space large enough to accommodate its increased popularity. Priorities identified through formal listening sessions focused on increasing space, remaining in Baker University Center, and maintaining proximity to one of Baker’s two single-user restrooms.
Luvina Cooley, a junior studying anthropology, works for the center by updating social media and organizing programming. She said she comes from a small town in Wisconsin with no resources for queer people.
“I was pretty much the only queer person for the most part,” Cooley said. “And so having this space where I can engage with other queer people and peers and engage with alumni — having that aspect is really important.”
