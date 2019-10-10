Ohio University announced this evening (Thursday) that it has received a report of hazing allegations against the Marching 110, and has ordered band members to cease all "non-academic" activities while the university investigates that report.
However, the 110 will be allowed to perform at the Homecoming parade (this Saturday) and all athletic events during the investigation, OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said in a news release. That's because those performances are part of the academic credit that members receive for being in the band.
This news comes hot on the heels of the university moving to suspend 19 total fraternities and sororities since last Thursday, after receiving allegations of hazing against 13 of those chapters.
Leatherwood said in the release today that OU is working to "expedite" the investigation process into all of the hazing allegations.
"Regarding the suspension of the University’s 15 Interfraternity Council (IFC) organizations, an action plan for reinstatement is underway for all chapters not currently under a Cease and Desist order from CSSR," Leatherwood wrote. "Those chapters have been given permission to hold planning meetings and must submit their reinstatement plans by Wednesday, Oct. 16, for university approval. Chapter advisers are encouraged to assist their chapters with this process.
"Hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else," Leatherwood concluded. "We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward."
This is a breaking story. We'll update it as we learn more.
