Ohio University instructed students to move out of university housing because of the coronavirus threat but not all of them have done so.
An undetermined number of the 1,150 international students enrolled at OU remain in Athens despite the campus shut-down, which is effective through the end of spring semester. And some of them continue to live in university housing.
“We don’t have definitive numbers (on the students who have not gone home),” Diane Cahill, OU’s director of International Services and Operations, said last week.
Housing and Residence Life has “been doing a wonderful job supporting students who had no other option than to stay on campus,” Cahill said. Other international students live in off-campus housing.
In an email interview Cahill explained the predicament for these students.
“Some international students have visas which only allow entrance to the United States once (when they begin their academic program),” she wrote. “If their program is not complete, leaving could impact their ability to complete their program.”
Cahill added, “…Students may be concerned that they could not return in the fall depending on U.S. travel restrictions. Others don’t have the financial resources to book unplanned transportation home.”
Following an extended spring break, classes by computer resumed on March 23 at Ohio University.
“Yes, the online instruction is for all students,” Cahill said. “At this time, the U.S. government is being flexible with international student requirements considering COVID-19. That includes accepting online instruction during the crisis.”
Normally, students from other countries are required to take in-person classes fulltime as part of their immigration requirements, according to Cahill. But this is not a normal time.
“Under the circumstances that the world is facing right now,” she said, “the U.S. government is accepting of students being moved to fully online instruction.”
