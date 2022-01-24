By Cole Behrens
Athens NEWS Associate Editor
Patti McSteen, interim senior associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Ohio University, is taking a job in New York.
McSteen will leave in early February, the university announced in a press release on Friday. She will become senior associate vice president and deputy of global campus safety at New York University.
There, she will join former Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Pina, who left OU in 2020 for a role as chief strategy officer for Global Programs and University Life at NYU. According to his LinkedIn profile, Pina was named NYU’s vice president for University Life and Global Engagement in October.
“I want to thank Ohio University, all of my colleagues over the years, and most of all the students that I have been privileged to work with,” McSteen said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to be a part of Ohio University, and I will always be proud to be a Bobcat.”
This is the second departure from the Division of Student Affairs in two months.
Long-time administrator Jenny Hall-Jones is leaving this month to become vice president for student affairs at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. Hall-Jones had served as interim vice president for student affairs since September 2020, when Pina announced that he was leaving for the NYU job. Hall-Jones had been associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students since 2013. In early January, the university announced Dean of Students Emeritus Terry Hogan will serve as interim vice president for student affairs.
McSteen, who has been a part of the Division of Student Affairs for more than 26 years, has served the division in several capacities during her tenure. She created and chaired the Student Review and Consultation Committee, created and directed the Margaret Boyd Scholars Program, and recently re-formed the Council of Student Leaders.
“Patti has served in countless roles at Ohio University, and throughout her time here she has consistently advocated for our students and has been a valued member of our University community,” Hogan said in a statement. “We are grateful to her for all she has accomplished here, and we wish her well in the next chapter of her career.”
A three-time graduate of Ohio University, McSteen holds a bachelor of fine arts in art therapy, a master of education degree in college student personnel, and a doctorate in counselor education.
Global Campus Safety is responsible for “preserving the integrity of the Department, optimizing processes and services, and cultivating relationships internally and externally,” according to the NYU website.
A transition plan is being finalized and will be announced prior to McSteen’s departure on Feb. 4, the release stated.
“We are fortunate to have outstanding staff members in place in the Dean of Students office and Division of Student Affairs who will continue to lead our programs and provide critical support services to our students,” Hogan said.
