Yusuf Kalyango, a former Ohio University journalism professor who was recently fired and revoked of tenure by the Board of Trustees in relation to claims that he sexually harassed students, in April dropped a federal lawsuit he had filed against the university in 2020 alleging it discriminated against him.
The dismissal, first reported on by WOUB Public Media, was finalized April 29 through a deal between his attorney, Gregory A. Beck, and the university, with both parties agreeing to bear their own associated costs and fees, according to court documents.
There was no out of court settlement, WOUB reported. A university spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request seeking comment on the dismissal and how much money OU spent in relation to the suit.
Neither Beck nor Kalyango returned requests for comment seeking further context surrounding the dismissal.
The suit alleged Kalyango, a Black man who was found by the university Title IX office to have sexually harassed two students, was discriminated against on the basis of race by the university, namely leadership within the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.
He also alleged that the university violated its own policies throughout the detenuring process, a conclusion also reached by the faculty committee that was tasked with recommending to the Board of Trustees whether or not to fire Kalyango.
The suit was dropped weeks after the OU Board of Trustees fired Kalyango for his alleged conduct, despite recommendation from the faculty committee that the body do otherwise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.