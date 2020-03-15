Ohio University has announced facility closures and reduced hours for numerous facilities on the Athens campus, as its latest step in countering the threat posed by the coronavirus.
According to a. news release, beginning tomorrow (Monday, March 16), the following buildings and centers will be closed until further notice:
- Ping Recreation Center
- Aquatic Center
- Bird Arena
- Golf & Tennis Center
- Walter Fieldhouse
- Driving Range
- Outdoor Pursuits
- Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium
- Galbreath Chapel
- Walter Hall Rotunda
- All dining halls, markets, and cafes
- Wellworks
- Athena Cinema
- Kennedy Museum of Art
- LGBT Center*
- Multicultural Center*
- Office for Multicultural Student Access and Retention (OMSAR)*
- Women’s Center*
Concerning the final four centers or offices, the release said that OU's Division of Diversity and Inclusion is available to help the university community. Click for contact information to reach its staff during the closure.
Additionally, Baker University Center will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday until further notice. West 82 on the first floor of Baker Center will be open at assigned times only for students who have been approved to remain on campus.
There will also be limited access to residence halls until further notice, the release said.
Other spaces may be added as circumstance evolve. The release advised interested parties to monitor www.ohio.edu/cornoavirus for updates.
"No cases of coronavirus have been reported at any Ohio University campus or location," the release said, "and we continue to believe the risk of transmission on our campuses is low at this time. However, as this outbreak is becoming more widespread in the United States, Ohio University is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our communities and the public at large."
Finally, the release advised faculty and staff to go to www.ohio.edu/coronavirus "for more details about the faculty and staff transition to remote work arrangements." Earlier on Sunday, the university advised workers that they should work from home if their jobs allow them to.
