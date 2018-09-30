Early in the Ohio meeting with UMass Saturday at Peden Stadium, the feeling that the Bobcats might let another non-conference game slip away started to creep in.
UMass quickly led 7-0 after the game’s first drive, and a 55-yard interception return on Bobcat quarterback Nathan Rourke’s first pass gave the Minutemen a two-touchdown advantage. The Bobcats then proceeded to roar back for seven straight touchdowns and a 58-42 victory.
The win may not seem program-altering on the surface, but it sure altered the ’Cats’ record books.
Ohio set a new program record with 664 yards of total offense. Rourke shook off his early interception and put together a record-setting day for himself and his teammates.
“It was definitely not the way we wanted to start the game, but it wasn’t like a total lack of execution on myself or (receiver Cameron Odom’s) part, we just had a miscommunication,” Rourke said after the game about his early interception. “There’s an argument to be made for what he saw; there’s an argument to be made for what I saw, and we just realized, ‘Hey that happens,’ and all we can do is move on. We were very successful at moving the ball up until that point, and we’re a resilient bunch, so I had confidence that we could get it going after that.”
The play before the interception, Rourke had just run 28 yards to get to midfield. Then came the seven-touchdown streak that was only broken when the Bobcats had to attempt a field goal. In the end, Ohio had 13 offensive drives. Ten of those drives ended in touchdowns or field goals with the others ending in the interception, a punt and a knee to end the game. Ohio’s lone punt came in the fourth quarter, with the ’Cats already enjoying a 55-42 lead.
In the first games of this season, Ohio’s offense didn’t get a positive showing from Rourke, the running game, or both. That clearly was not the case on Saturday.
While Rourke successfully threw the ball, completing 23 of 32 for 270 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, the ground game really got Ohio moving.
As a team, Ohio ran for 394 yards. Rourke led with a career-high 189 yards, with one touchdown tacked on. Redshirt senior running-back Maleek Irons also had a career-high with 140 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Fellow redshirt senior back A.J. Ouellette had 70 yards with a touchdown.
“When I come out and he goes in, I know he’s going to wear out the safeties and the linebackers,” Ouellette said of Irons. “If you look at his legs, I mean, I wouldn’t want to tackle that dude. It’s a good change of pace; we’re pretty similar in running styles, so he’s just going to wear out the defense just like I’m going to, except that in the fourth quarter we’re both going to be fresh, so I think the Bobcats have the upper hand there.”
On the UMass offensive side, the running game was nearly non-existent. The Minutemen had just 41 yards on the ground. Quarterback Andrew Ford had to air the ball out and was certainly successful in doing so, but a competent ground game could have changed the game for UMass.
Ford completed 27 of 38 for 355 yards with four touchdowns and one late-game interception. Ford’s top target, Andy Isabella, is among the best in the nation, and he too went off for 12 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
UMass (2-4) has lost all of its games on the road and will return home on Saturday where it’s undefeated. The Minutemen will see Southern Florida, who is undefeated overall.
Ohio (2-2) wrapped up the non-conference year and now gets to the part that matters – the Mid-American Conference schedule. The Bobcats head to Kent State (1-4) on Saturday. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and can be streamed on the premium ESPN-plus service.
