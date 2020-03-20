Hocking College sign
Photo courtesy Hocking College

As Hocking College’s extended spring break is ending, the college is preparing to move to all-online/remote-only instruction like Ohio University and other Ohio colleges during the coronavirus crisis. At Hocking, that will start on Monday.

Hocking College states on an informational page on its website about the college’s response to the coronavirus that the remainder of Hocking’s spring semester will be split into two parts. The first part (March 23 – April 19) will be conducted online, as mentioned above, with students not asked to return to campus. The second part (April 20 – May 15) “will be determined at a later date as more information becomes available.”

“Consideration will be given to mandatory accreditation requirements in order to minimize any disruption in academic progression and the ability for students to graduate,” the website adds.

Students will receive instructions and resources via their Hocking email on how to complete their courses starting on March 23 (Monday).

Hocking College explains on its website that all student employment will be suspended “until further notice,” except for peer tutors, campus safety officers, barn/fish hatchery employees, and resident assistants who are currently living on campus.

For students who remained on campus during the break, a committee will review each student’s individual situation to “make a determination if staying on campus is in their best interest,” the website notes.

“Students that do not have alternate housing will be provided with accommodations,” the website reads.

Hocking spokesperson Tim Brunicardi explained in an email that as of today (March 20), all “non-essential” employees at Hocking are being asked to work remotely until further notice.

Brunicardi explained that essential staff include cabinet members, facilities, police and IT staff, among others.

"While there are still no confirmed coronavirus cases in southeastern Ohio, Hocking College has decided to exercise precautionary measures to keep our students, staff, and community safe," Brunicardi added in a follow-up statement. "The college is open and operational; however, non-essential staff are currently working remotely at this time."

OU has implemented a similar policy, according to a release issued yesterday.

“We write today to remind you that until further notice, only staff whose work is deemed critical to current operations are to report to work on campus,” the release reads. “Staff not required to report to campus are expected to support the continuity of operations of the University by working remotely whenever possible or engaging in other meaningful work.”

