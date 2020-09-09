Hayasa Tahmazyan is a second year graduate student and Fulbright Scholar from Armenia. She planned to spend the summer back in her home country so she could continue her research. But as the story has so often gone: Then, the coronavirus hit the United States.
“Shoulder to shoulder, hand to hand, we were working together for the international students. But somehow, we were also coping,” international student Tahmazyan said of the International Student Task Force (ISTF).
The borders closed, so she couldn’t return to Armenia. Ohio University’s campus shut down, and her stipend pay dries up at the start of each summer, so she was going to be without any work or source of income for the time being. She applied to internships, although nothing materialized.
“The engagement of the ISTF has somehow saved my life during this summer,” Tahmazyan said. “Somehow I found myself. I devoted all of my time to the task force efforts.”
Majed Zailaee, a cofounder of the task force, said the pandemic put international students in a particularly unique situation.
When the pandemic began, student workers were laid off after campus shuttered for the foreseeable future. International students often hold jobs on campus, like in the dining halls and through event services, because they can’t work off-campus unless they have certain paperwork, Zailaee said. Additionally, most internships for the summer were canceled because of the pandemic, whether students were from another country or not.
“Basically, they were staying here, without a source of money,” he said in an interview. “Plus, they couldn’t go back home with the closure of the borders.”
In response to this developing crisis, Zailaee founded the International Student Task Force alongside several others, including Tahmazyan, to listen to the needs of international students caused by COVID-19, raise awareness on campus and in the community about these issues, and advocate for financial and humanitarian support.
This advocacy quickly led to a relief fund. The Athens County Foundation established the International Student Emergency Relief fund with a $10,000 donation — and other local organizations and individual donors followed.
“Everyone who donated a single dollar to that donation, made a huge difference in some peoples’ lives,” Zailaee said.
Hylie Voss, an Athens community member, aided in organizing fundraising efforts with the task force.
“Everyone was having a crisis at once,” Voss said in an interview. “The community was in need the way that the university was in need, yet people stepped forward to give … I knew that we have a generous and giving community and they understood what the need was.”
According to Diane Cahill, the director of international services and operations at OU, the emergency fund aided 286 international students of the approximately 325 who applied. These funds helped international students pay for basic financial needs, like rent or utilities for an off-campus apartment.
But Voss and Cahill both acknowledged that the work is not over.
“Needs for international students were met for June and July, but those funds were not enough to support students for August and September,” Cahill wrote in an email statement. “For fall, some students, specifically those who would have relied on campus jobs, will still struggle.”
The task force also worked to target needs for food among international students.
Assistant Dean of Students Kathy Fahl said that in a usual year, international students would make up about 60 percent of the Cats’ Cupboard food pantry users. The Cats’ Cupboard is a campus food pantry open to all students, staff and faculty at the university.
This summer, however, she said that international students made up between 80 and 90 percent of pantry users. Some of this was due to most domestic students living away from Athens over the summer, but she said some of the need was also brought on by the pandemic.
By the end of the spring semester, supplies at the Cats’ Cupboard dwindled because university departments and student organizations were not organizing food drives like they would in a normal year.
With the task force’s advocacy, Fahl said local groups began to sponsor food drives to help bring in donations to the food pantry.
“I really credit the ISTF for keeping the pressure on the community and the communication with the community going,” she said. “Food is an ongoing issue for people.”
Fahl noted that with some domestic students returning to Athens for fall semester, however, demand will likely rise and the need for donations will continue to increase.
Both Zailaee and Tahmazyan said they were extremely appreciative of the support they received from the campus and local community.
“You see people affected by COVID-19 trying to help you — to help, I would call ourselves strangers, because we’re not from here — to help strangers to get through the COVID-19 situation,” he said. “I just love Athens. It’s really overwhelming.”
But Voss said that, for her, it was important to keep in mind the perspective of the community helping others in their hour of need.
“The international students in our community are really our honored guests. These are the smartest, brightest from their countries,” she said. “They will go back and be the leaders in their fields in their countries. They’ll be the editors of newspapers or the heads of corporations.”
More information about donating to the International Student Emergency Relief Fund can be found at bobcatsgive.ohio.edu. The Cats’ Cupboard collects donations on Tuesdays at Baker Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and monetary donations can also be made online.
