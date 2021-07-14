Ohio University Head Football Coach Frank Solich on Wednesday announced that he is retiring after 16 seasons leading the Bobcats.
Solich, 76, is stepping down to focus on his heath, according to a university news release.
“After 55 years in coaching, including 16 at Ohio University, it is time for me to step away to focus on a cardiovascular health issue,” Solich, a 1999 Home Depot National Coach of the Year and 2016 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year, said in a statement.
Solich led the Bobcats to an 115-82 record, 11 bowl appearances, four MAC titles and a top 25 ranking. The number of Bobcat victories is second only to the 121 wins secured by former OU Head Football Coach Don Peden, who served from 1924 to 1946. The number of wins also made Solich the winningest head coach in MAC history.
Solich's 77 conference-only wins rank second to former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi’s 90, according to a university news release. His 16 years of service match Deromedi for the most in MAC history. OU is 77-46 in conference play since Solich arrived in Athens in 2005. Solich ranks fourth for career wins among active NCAA FBS head coaches; his career coaching record is 173-101.
He also was paid the highest salary of any OU employee, taking home nearly $589,000 in his final year.
Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin has agreed to a four-year contract to become the team’s new head coach, OU Director of Athletics Julie Cromer subsequently announced. According to a copy of his contract, Albin will earn a $535,000 salary, making him the new highest paid university employee.
“It is truly an honor to lead the Ohio University football program and I want to express my gratitude to President Sherman and Director of Athletics Julie Cromer for their belief in me,” Albin said in a statement. “I am forever indebted to Coach Solich for all that he has offered me and taught me through the years, and I know he will always be part of our program. Our team will provide an unmatched student-athlete experience both on and off the field and we will graduate young men prepared to succeed in life. With the help of our incredible staff I know great things lie ahead, and our work continues.”
“I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years, and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin," Solich said in the statement. "After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it’s clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family.”
Albin joined the football coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2005, reuniting with Solich after four seasons together at Nebraska. The 2021 season marks Albin’s 17th year in Athens. Since his arrival in town, Albin produced offensive units that have consistently ranked among the top of the MAC, according to the news release.
He also has directed an offensive attack that has practically rewritten all of Ohio’s rushing, passing records, and scoring records. In the past 10 seasons, Albin’s offensive units rank No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 on the OU all-time top 10 single season scoring list. The Bobcats 368 points in 2018 rank fourth on the all-time list.
“Coach Solich has been a deeply valued part of the Ohio University family not only for his record on the field but also for his support of student athletes and their success at OHIO and after graduation,” OU President Hugh Sherman said in a statement. “I’m thankful for his leadership and for the continuity that Tim Albin will bring as he steps into the role of head football coach. He knows our program and our players and has been a significant part of the team’s success.”
Albin spent the 2004 season as offensive coordinator and running backs coach at North Dakota State (NDSU), helping the Bison to an 8-3 record and No. 25 national ranking in their first season at the Division I-AA level, the news release said.
NDSU finished the season averaging 378.5 yards of total offense, including 192.4 on the ground, and had four offensive players named first-team All-Great West Football Conference. He started with the Cornhusker program as a graduate assistant, a position he held for three seasons before being promoted to running backs coach and passing game coordinator for the 2003 season.
Prior to his stint at Nebraska, Albin was the head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State for three seasons, winning the NAIA national championship in 1999 with a 13-0 record. He was named NAIA Football Coach of the Year by Rawlings and American Football Coach Magazine as the Rangers recorded their first undefeated season in history, according to the news release.
“We are so fortunate to have someone with Tim’s experience, character and vision already within our program,” Cromer said in a statement. “There are few situations where a transition can be as seamless as this one. Tim has been an integral part of the sustained success of OHIO football and with his leadership we expect to maintain our competitive pursuit of MAC Championships, even as he establishes his own imprint on the program. We are excited for Tim to lead our football program.”
