Mill Street banner again
This banner was seen on Mill Street by this photographer early Friday afternoon. Photo by Conor Morris.

As they have in recent years during Ohio University's fall semester move-in, a few OU students over the past day or two have unfurled sexually explicit banners in front of their rental homes in neighborhoods near campus.

Images of several of these banners have begun showing up on social-media posts on Instagram and Twitter as OU student crowd into town. It's reminiscent of OU’s back-to-school weekend last year and in 2016, when a number of sexually explicit banners on student rentals received ample negative attention in social and news media. 

OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood, when asked for a comment last year and provided with a picture of the banner noted above, said that the signs do not reflect the university’s “values or our commitment to an inclusive community.”

Banner big mamma's
A banner seen on South Court Street above Big Mamma's. Photo by Conor Morris.

“While we cannot prevent individuals from displaying these signs at off-campus housing locations, we have reached out to the city of Athens to ensure codes are being enforced,” Leatherwood wrote last year. “We have also been in contact with Athens Police Department throughout weekend. The police responded to this home as well as others and the sign was taken down. Students found in violation of the Student Code of Conduct will go through that process. It is our hope that students make good decisions, and when they fall short of our values, we will continue to hold them accountable.”

It's likely that the city of Athens and university already have been on the lookout for these banners. One banner, pictured above, was unfurled above Big Mamma's Burritos on South Court Street sometime late Friday morning (Aug. 23).  It reads "moms and daughters, free sausage burrito upstairs." However, as you can see in the picture (taken around 1:30 p.m. that same day), it was moved inside at some point early Friday afternoon. Another photo shared on the Instagram account BarstoolOh showed several college-aged women with a similarly sexually explicit banner.

We'll update this story with more comments from city and OU officials and others as we get them. 

